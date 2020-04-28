Army Looking At EVs, Alt Fueled Vehicles

The Oshkosh JLTV

The United States Army and other branches of the military are apparently hard at work looking at electric vehicles, as well as alternative fueled vehicles as future propulsion options.

The Army website includes an overview article that says that advancements in electric vehicle technology in the commercial sector are pushing the Army Futures and Concepts Center to look at EV capability and find ways to integrate it throughout the Army’s wheeled-vehicle fleet, the program’s director said.

A draft white-paper proposal focusing on the employment of electric vehicles is currently in the works, said Lt. Gen. Eric Wesley, the FCC director.

Further, the website said the Office of the Secretary of Defense is currently looking into organic alternative fuel options and considering “mobile nuclear power plants.” These portable power plants are said to be safe for forces to operate and do not pose a risk to their surrounding environment, Wesley added.

The website Military.com in another article said the Army is looking at developing its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, to run electrically. That article also offered the interesting comment that, “If the automotive industry goes to electrification, the supply source for internal combustion engine parts is going to go down and therefore prices are going to go up.”