Aquajet Adds To Its Aftersales Services For North American Customers

Aquajet, a manufacturer of hydrodemolition machines, has increased its equipment inventory, enhanced parts availability and high-caliber aftersales service and support in North America. Through the parts warehouse in Monroe, Wash., combined with the service and demonstration facilities in St. Joseph, Mo., and Stanhope, N.J., Aquajet offers support for customers across North America.

“Aquajet is committed to providing the best equipment and customer support in the industry,” said Roger Simonsson, Aquajet managing director. “That’s why we continually work to improve our products and solutions. Recent expansions to our equipment, parts and service facilities allow us to up our game and provide even better service and support for our North American customers.”

Shared with Brokk Inc., the recently expanded Stanhope equipment distribution and service facility offers the company more space for increased equipment inventory. Additionally, the added space allows the Stanhope team to offer demonstrations onsite, providing a setting for customers to experience the company’s hydrodemolition robots and choose models and attachments best suited to their needs. The Stanhope facility also offers select equipment servicing by appointment.

Facility upgrades

Recent upgrades to the parts warehouse in Washington state enhance parts availability for its robots and accessories. An ample inventory of parts ensures fast delivery – often overnight under normal circumstances. Aquajet provides experienced technicians available by phone to help customers quickly identify issues, recommend required parts and process the order over the phone. This direct service significantly reduces downtime, said the company.

The location in St. Joseph houses a complete service complex with a wash bay, workshop and welding station. A staff of full-time technicians helps reduce lead times on services from troubleshooting and routine maintenance to repairs and refurbishment, said the company. The service team welcomes customer mechanics to assist in repair or refurbishment of their equipment, allowing them the opportunity to learn more about the care and maintenance of their machines. Replacement parts are backed by a 12-month warranty against manufacturing defects. The facility also offers space for equipment demonstrations and training opportunities.

Training included

Aquajet representatives are located throughout the U.S. and Canada and can quickly travel to a work facility or jobsite for training, which is included with the sale of each machine.

“We understand that unscheduled downtime means lost revenue,” Simonsson said. “Our service team makes sure our customers not only have the necessary training to properly operate the equipment, but have quick access to parts inventory, equipment evaluations, and repair and refurbishment services to keep their operations up and running.”

Aquajet was acquired by Brokk AB in 2016. The company’s headquarters and production facilities are in Holsbybrunn, Sweden.