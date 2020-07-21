Diesel Progress

ANSI For LiuGong Scissor Lifts.

ANSI for LiuGong

As reported by our sister publication, Access International, after obtaining European CE certification last year, the LiuGong S1930DE, S1930DH, S2646DE, S3246DE and S4046DE models have passed the new US ANSI standard requirements that came into force in June 2020. This means, LiuGong’s scissors products have achieved certification in all the major international standards.

LiuGong scissor lifts cover hydraulic drive and electric drive with a platform height ranging from 13 to 40 ft. (4m to 12m).

The products from the LiuGong AWP division are used in a range of China-based applications, said the manufacturer, including in airports, railway stations, stadiums, shopping malls, workshops, warehouses, industrial and mining engineering construction and equipment maintenance.

