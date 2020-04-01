Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Another Power Test Dynamometer Acquisition

Mike Osenga ,
Industry Notes 
Power Test buys DynoMite

Power Test Inc. is on a dynamometer acquisition run. The Sussex, Wis. manufacturer announced it has acquired the assets of DynoMite Dynamometer in New Hampshire, a manufacturer of engine and chassis dynamometers. The acquisition follows Power Test recently acquiring, moving, and integrating SuperFlow Technologies, formerly of Des Moines, Ia.

“The acquisition of DynoMite provides expanded product offerings, seasoned industry veteran sales and service staff, a loyal customer base and some advanced manufacturing technology,” said Alan Petelinsek, CEO of Power Test.

Operations of DynoMite will remain in its present location. Peter Bergeron, son of the founder and longtime employee, will remain as the general manager of the New Hampshire facility. He will report to Rick Ruzga, president of Power Test. All existing DynoMite staff have been retained.

For more information, visit www.powertestdyno.com and www.dynomitedynamometer.com

