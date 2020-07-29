Another One Down: GIE+EXPO Postponed

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued regulatory uncertainty, GIE/OPEI, LLC, the organizers of the annual GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Ken., announced that the 2020 show will be postponed until next year.

Show ownership and management said in a release that they “have been monitoring the situation closely, and have been working with state and local authorities to put on the safest show possible. Unfortunately, the unpredictable nature of such a rapidly evolving environment prohibited this year’s show from taking place safely.”

Kris Kiser, president and CEO of OPEI, and managing partner of GIE+EXPO, added “The health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors is critical, and it is with profound regret that we announce the cancellation of our 2020 event.

“We’re looking forward to 2021 and already gearing up to make our next show a dynamic and engaging experience for the entire industry. I encourage exhibitors and attendees that have already registered or secured exhibit space to roll those monies forward to the 2021 show.”

GIE+EXPO has called Louisville home since the trade show began nearly 40 years ago.

Despite the need to postpone this year’s show, the industry continues to thrive, Kiser said. “Manufacturers, landscapers, and outdoor power equipment dealers have been deemed essential during this ongoing pandemic, and the industry continues to play a major role in keeping greenspaces around the country safe and accessible,” he said.

GIE+EXPO was one of the last shows to announce its postponement. Just hours later, the PowerGen International organizer announced that its event would be rescheduled for 2021. At this writing, only the International Workboat Show in New Orleans remains scheduled as a live event.