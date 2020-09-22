Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Briggs & Stratton
Industry News News Newsletters 

Andrews Replaces Teske At Briggs & Stratton

Mike Brezonick , , ,

In the wake of its impending sale to KPS Capital Partners, Briggs & Stratton is getting new executive leadership. Stephen Andrews, who had been CEO of another KPS company, International Equipment Solutions, has been named CEO and president of Briggs & Stratton Corp.

Stephen Andrews

He succeeds Todd Teske, who had been chairman, president and CEO since 2010 and had served in other senior management positions after joining the company in 2005 as head of corporate development and controller.

Andrews has extensive experience in the industry, including as president and CEO of Pettibone from 2007 to 2011. Prior to that, he was vice president and general manager of Hendrickson, and began his career in 1989 as an account executive at Dana.

Todd Teske, Briggs & Stratton
Todd Teske

Briggs entered into a definitive stock and asset purchase agreement with KPS Capital Partners on July 20. Under the terms of the agreement, an affiliate of KPS formed for purposes of this transaction agreed to acquire substantially allof the Briggs & Stratton assets and assume certain customer, employee and vendor liabilities. The sale agreement was subject to higher or better bids from other potential purchasers, but on Sept. 16, a bankruptcy court judge approved the sale to KPS.

The deal was expected to close within 10 days.

Related Articles

Andrews Replaces Teske At Briggs & Stratton
Speakers Announced For OHR Global Webinar
Weichai, Bosch Claim Efficiency Breakthrough
Iveco’s S-Way Truck One Year Later
Middle East Energy 2021 – Rescheduled to June
Update: Navistar Rejects Traton’s New Bid
ZF Expands Commercial Vehicle Test Track
CV Markets “Surprisingly Strong,” Says ACT

Latest News

Mack MD Series Begins Full Production At RVO
Andrews Replaces Teske At Briggs & Stratton
Finalists Announced For 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards
Capstone Gets Microturbine Orders In Europe
Nikola Founder Steps Down Amidst Allegations
New Particle Number Analyzer From Sensors
Weichai Westport Secures Chinese Certification
Speakers Announced For OHR Global Webinar
Training Academy On Heat Exchange

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.