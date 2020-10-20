And The Winners Are: The Diesel Progress Summit Award Winners

A full recap of the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit will be published shortly

As part of a virtual event held on October 20th, the following companies and products have been announced as the winners of the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards.

This is the second year the Diesel Progress Summit and Awards have been held, covering engines, electrification, and components used in in construction, agriculture, mining, forestry machinery, as well as marine, on-highway commercial vehicles, power generation, oil & gas and many other uses of powered equipment.

Like just about everything else in 2020, the Summit was held online this year, with the hope that the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit & Awards will once again be held in person.

The nominations for seven of the awards were received from literally all over the world during the summer and were submitted by the companies themselves or from other manufacturers. The eighth award, The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” award, selected by the judges from the other seven award recipients.

The nominations were evaluated by a panel for judges that included: David Campbell, director of engine and industrial design, The Charles Machine Works; Andy Noble, head of business development – Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway, Ricardo Automotive & Industrial; Larrie York, founder and president (retired), Frontier Power Products; and Steve Zumbusch, former director of technology development, Eaton Hydraulics (retired). The panel was chaired by Mike Osenga, editor-at-large, Diesel Progress.

Judging was based primarily on the quality of the nomination information provided, as well as the industry knowledge and experiences of the judges.

The winners of the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards are as follows.

Drivetrain Component of the Year The Dana Inc. TE50 transmission

Finalists:

Dana Inc. Spicer HVT1 transmission

Meritor 14Xe eAxle.

Employer of the Year Palmer Johnson Enterprises

Finalist:

SRC Corp.

Electric or Hybrid Application/Component of the Year Sponsored by Dana Inc. The Meritor 14Xe e-Axle

Finalists

FPT zero-emissions system for power generation

Romotech ROHYB hybrid generator set

Engine Distributor of the Year Superior Diesel, Rhinelander, Wis.

Finalists:

DiPerk Power Solutions, Peterborough, England

Engines Inc., Jonesboro, Ark.

Industrias Ivor S.A. Casa Inglesa, Bogota, Columbia

Power Torque Engineering, Coventry, England

Engine of the Year Under 175 HP The Hatz 3H50t

Finalists:

Deutz 2.9L

Yanmar 3TNV80FT

Engine of the Year Over 175 HP Sponsored by Hengst Filtration The John Deere 13.6 L

Finalists:

Deutz TCD 5.2

Kubota Engine America V5009

Volvo Penta D4 and D6 marine propulsion systems

New Power Technology of the Year The Hatz flywheel integrated permanent magnet generator sets

Finalists:

Dana Inc.TM4 IPM on-engine generator

Isuzu 4HV1 alternative engines.

The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year Sponsored by Isuzu The Meritor 14Xe e-Axle

A “best of the best” award, selected from the other seven award recipients.

The Meritor 14Xe e-axle was cited by the judges as “potentially game changing” technology and was named the recipient of The Diesel Progress Achievement of the Year award, as well as the Electric or Hybrid Application/Component of the Year.

A full recap of the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit will be published shortly