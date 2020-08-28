Amazon Orders 1800 Electric Vans

More than 1800 battery-electric eVito and eSprinter (pictured) from Mercedes-Benz vans will be delivered to Amazon starting for use across Europe, Mercedes said. The order includes 600 medium-sized eVito vans and 1200 vehicles of the large-size eSprinter vans. The vans are expected to be in operation this year.

The eSprinter trucks for Amazon are panel vans with a permissible gross vehicle weight of 3500 kg with a high roof design. The electric engine drives the front wheels and, like the diesel starter unit, delivers a maximum 85 kW with a torque of up to 295 Nm.

Customer can choose between two battery capacities, depending on whether a greater range or a higher payload is prioritized. The vehicles produced for Amazon will come with the larger battery, namely with a usable battery capacity of 47 kWh/installed: 55 kWh, have a range of 168 km, and a maximum payload of 891 kilograms. For flexibility, the integrated quick charging function also ensures the battery can be recharged from 10 percent to 80 percent within approximately 25 minutes, Mercedes-Benz said.

The load capacity of 11 m³ can be used without restriction because the batteries are installed under the loading floor.

The eSprinter for Amazon is produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf, Germany, while the eVito vans are built in Vitoria, Spain.

The eVito has an installed battery capacity of 35 kWh/installed 41 kWh for a range of 50 to 184 km. After six hours of charging, Mercedes-Benz said the full range is available. The battery-electric drive achieves maximum 85 kW and a torque of up to 295 Nm.

The maximum speed can be configured when ordering. If the eVito is mainly used in a city – like the vans for Amazon – a maximum speed of 80 km/h protects the energy reserves and increases the range. Alternatively, a maximum speed of up to 120 km/h can be configured.

