Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter
Industry Notes 

Amazon Orders 1800 Electric Vans

Mike Osenga , ,

More than 1800 battery-electric eVito and eSprinter (pictured) from Mercedes-Benz vans will be delivered to Amazon starting for use across Europe, Mercedes said. The order includes  600 medium-sized eVito vans and 1200 vehicles of the large-size eSprinter vans. The vans are expected to be in operation this year.

The eSprinter trucks for Amazon are panel vans with a permissible gross vehicle weight of 3500 kg with a high roof design. The electric engine drives the front wheels and, like the diesel starter unit, delivers a maximum 85 kW with a torque of up to 295 Nm.

Customer can choose between two battery capacities, depending on whether a greater range or a higher payload is prioritized. The vehicles produced for Amazon will come with the larger battery, namely with a usable battery capacity of 47 kWh/installed: 55 kWh, have a range of 168 km, and a maximum payload of 891 kilograms. For flexibility, the integrated quick charging function also ensures the battery can be recharged from 10 percent to 80 percent within approximately 25 minutes, Mercedes-Benz said.

The load capacity of 11 m³ can be used without restriction because the batteries are installed under the loading floor.

The eSprinter for Amazon is produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Düsseldorf, Germany, while the eVito vans are built in Vitoria, Spain.

The eVito has an installed battery capacity of 35 kWh/installed 41 kWh for a range of  50 to 184 km. After six hours of charging, Mercedes-Benz said the full range is available. The battery-electric drive achieves maximum 85 kW and a torque of up to 295 Nm.

The maximum speed can be configured when ordering. If the eVito is mainly used in a city – like the vans for Amazon – a maximum speed of 80 km/h protects the energy reserves and increases the range. Alternatively, a maximum speed of up to 120 km/h can be configured.

More information on this order can be found at: https://www.newpowerprogress.com

Related Articles

Amazon Orders 1800 Electric Vans
NTEA Sets Work Truck Show Dates For 2021-22
5000th International LT Delivered To J.B. Hunt
FPT Expands Stauffer Territory
Allison Opens New Test Center
Newest ZF-Wabco Brake Selected By Navistar
Update On The U.S. Postal Service Vehicle Contract
Continental Engines Marks 50th Year

Latest News

Amazon Orders 1800 Electric Vans
Greg Gumbs Named President, CEO Of Bosch Rexroth North America
Diesel Progress – September 2020
PSI Provides More Power For Power Generation
Caterpillar Launches New Marine Engine
Rolls-Royce Posts Huge COVID-19-Related Losses
Isuzu’s New Plug-And-Play Power Units
The Passing of Chuck Yengst
Navistar, In-Charge Form Charging Partnership

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.