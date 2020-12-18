Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Alta Equipment Group
Industry Notes News Newsletters 

Alta Equipment Gets New Volvo Territory In N.Y.

Mike Brezonick ,

Alta Equipment Group, one of the top performing Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) dealers in the United States, is expanding its territory into New York State. The Detroit, Mich.-based company has purchased the construction equipment assets of Vantage Equipment and will initially offer Volvo CE products and services from three New York locations, Batavia, Latham and Syracuse. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Alta takes over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of the geographic area of New York state, excluding Westchester County, the counties and boroughs of New York City and Long Island. Alta said it  will build upon the established presence and expert personnel Vantage has long cultivated in the region. The company will further develop the brand in the region, ensuring customers have ready access to premium Volvo CE equipment and investing in new technologies and business models to meet evolving customer demands.

“We are excited to welcome Vantage Equipment to the Alta team,” said Ryan Greenawalt, chief executive officer of Alta. “We believe Vantage has great growth potential in the large New York state market and look forward to providing high-quality Volvo equipment and excellent customer service to drive that business going forward.”

This is the second major expansion for Alta this year. In February, the company purchased the assets of Flagler Construction Equipment in Florida, gaining seven locations — Tampa, Orlando, Fort Meyers, Jacksonville, Lake City, Miami and Davie.

A member of the Volvo CE network serving Michigan since 2009, Alta’s territory includes Central and Northern Illinois and Florida, and now has 22 construction equipment locations. Alta was Volvo CE’s 2018 Dealer of the Year in North America.

Related Articles

Alta Equipment Gets New Volvo Territory In N.Y.
Mecalac Adds Trekker Group To Dealer Network
Tugs “Virtually” Christened For Great Lakes Service
LiquidPiston In Small Generator Contract With U.S. Army
DTNA Commits To Carbon Neutral Truck Production
Remote Programming System Available On Volvo Trucks
Taylor Announces New Sudden Service Locations
Goodyear, SafeAI Collaborate On Tires For Autonomous Vehicles

Latest News

Alta Equipment Gets New Volvo Territory In N.Y.
European Rental Company Being Split Between Cat Dealers
Electric Cartridge Motors From Omni Powertrain
Truck Demand Strong Going Into New Year, Says ACT
Pandemic’s Effects Reflected In Navistar’s 2020 Results
Mecalac Adds Trekker Group To Dealer Network
Tugs “Virtually” Christened For Great Lakes Service
Manitou To Close Texas Manufacturing Plant
Intermat Cancelled. Next Edition in April 2024

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.