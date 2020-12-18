Alta Equipment Gets New Volvo Territory In N.Y.

Alta Equipment Group, one of the top performing Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) dealers in the United States, is expanding its territory into New York State. The Detroit, Mich.-based company has purchased the construction equipment assets of Vantage Equipment and will initially offer Volvo CE products and services from three New York locations, Batavia, Latham and Syracuse. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Alta takes over the distribution of Volvo CE products in most of the geographic area of New York state, excluding Westchester County, the counties and boroughs of New York City and Long Island. Alta said it will build upon the established presence and expert personnel Vantage has long cultivated in the region. The company will further develop the brand in the region, ensuring customers have ready access to premium Volvo CE equipment and investing in new technologies and business models to meet evolving customer demands.

“We are excited to welcome Vantage Equipment to the Alta team,” said Ryan Greenawalt, chief executive officer of Alta. “We believe Vantage has great growth potential in the large New York state market and look forward to providing high-quality Volvo equipment and excellent customer service to drive that business going forward.”

This is the second major expansion for Alta this year. In February, the company purchased the assets of Flagler Construction Equipment in Florida, gaining seven locations — Tampa, Orlando, Fort Meyers, Jacksonville, Lake City, Miami and Davie.

A member of the Volvo CE network serving Michigan since 2009, Alta’s territory includes Central and Northern Illinois and Florida, and now has 22 construction equipment locations. Alta was Volvo CE’s 2018 Dealer of the Year in North America.