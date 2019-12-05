Diesel Progress

Allison Upgrades Army Transmission

Industry Notes 
Allison Transmission is partnering with the U.S. Army’s Tank-automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) to provide the Allison X200-4A propulsion solution for the M113 Armored Personnel Carriers.

Allison Transmission anticipates providing the Army with more than 300 transmissions through 2021. The X200-4A is a cross-drive transmission featuring a hydraulic torque converter in combination with a range planetary package for propulsion, differential steering and integral hydraulic brakes.

The M113 remains the Army’s single largest armored vehicle fleet with nearly 5000 vehicles across the Active and Reserve Components. The vehicles provide armored brigades capability in medical, combat engineering, command and control, and indirect fire.

