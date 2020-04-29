Diesel Progress

Allison For The Abrams

Mike Osenga ,
Industry Notes 
Abrams M1 tank

The U.S. Army selected Allison Transmission, to provide the X1100-3B1 propulsion system for the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank. The contract, valued at approximately $162 million, includes transmission production, upgrades, sustainment kits and service support. Deliveries began in March 2020 and will continue through December 2021.

The X1100 cross-drive transmission is geared for heavy-tracked combat vehicles weighing 50 tons to more than 70 tons. Allison began producing the X1100 in 1979. This contract supports the Army’s efforts to upgrade the Abrams tanks to the M1A2 SEP v3 configuration. Enhancements and upgrades to this battle-tested design will support the Army’s needs for decades to come.

Allison will complete all work at the global headquarters and manufacturing center in Indianapolis.

