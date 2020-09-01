Air-Sonic To Open European Catalyst Wash Facility

Air-Sonic, a Miratech company, will open what the company called the first catalyst washing facility in Europe on Oct. 1. The catalyst chemical washing facility is at Air-Sonic’s Sinntal, Germany location, and will provide services to the company’s European and Middle Eastern customers.

Along with the catalyst washing system, Air-Sonic will also offer catalyst testing services at the start of 2021, Miratech said.

“Expanding our chemical washing and testing systems into the European market is a huge benefit for our Air-Sonic and Miratech customers from all over the world,” said Stephen Halkett, managing director of Air-Sonic. “Catalysts become covered with sulfated ash, zinc, phosphorus and many other contaminants that impact performance. This process allows our customers to continue to use their current catalysts instead of having to buy a new replacement.”

Miratech currently has six catalyst washing and testing facilities in the United States with a large-scale system processing 40 to 1000 catalyst elements from combustion turbines and small-scale systems processing one to 40 reciprocating engine catalysts. The Catalyst Service Centers are located at the company headquarters in Tulsa, Okla.; at Miratech’s catalyst manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn.; and at authorized partners’ locations in Texas, Wyoming, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Rather than replace a catalyst prematurely, Miratech said a chemical wash can remove contaminants, regenerate the catalyst surface and restore catalytic performance. After the catalyst wash, performance is tested on Miratech’s Multi-Lambda Catalyst Test System. The process is normally complete with a two-day turnaround, the company said, and Miratech can service any make or model of catalyst, with any substrate, used in any brand of stationary reciprocating engine catalytic converter.