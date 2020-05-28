Agility Launches Improved ProRail CNG Fuel Systems

Agility Fuel Solutions, a California -based provider of onboard fuel storage and management systems for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has introduced the new fifth generation of its ProRail compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system.

Since the ProRail family of CNG fuel systems was introduced in 2016, it has been used in a wide variety of demanding applications, and powers tens of thousands of commercial fleet vehicles on the road, Agility said.

With fuel capacity options ranging from 30 to 60 diesel gallons equivalent (DGE), and the ability to be installed on one or both sides of the vehicle, the ProRail is engineered to meet a range of fuel capacity requirements. Building upon that foundation, Agility said the new ProRail system incorporates a a series of advancements and new standard features.

The ProRail system utilizes carbon fiber composite TuffShell ACF Type 4 CNG cylinders. In an effort to minimize the ProRail’s impact on valuable frame rail space, the system’s length has been reduced by 10 in. This reduction, combined with Drop & Go mounting brackets, allows fleet managers maximum flexibility when configuring vehicle layout, Agility said. In addition, the ProRail is 30 lb. lighter than the previous generation ProRail, and is now 25% lighter than some competitive systems, the company said.

Agility’s integrated Fuel Management Module (FMM) is also now standard on the ProRail. The FMM is designed to provide a fast-fill receptacle delivering up to 13% faster refueling, along with a de-fueling receptacle and ignition disconnect fuel caps.

Also now standard is the Agility BlueiQ Smart Gauge, which is designed to reduce range anxiety by providing real-time fuel economy, fuel level, and distance to empty readings. BlueiQ’s Eco Mode and Driver Feedback help drivers manage fuel economy and avoid unplanned stops, Agility said, and a comprehensive suite of tools, including Cummins Insite and Connected Diagnostics, can be integrated with most major telematics providers to support data-driven fleet management.

With BlueiQ now standard on the ProRail, the system comes with built-in temperature sensors that provide early warning of potential thermal events, in addition to other features such as Agility’s patented integrated bumper bar providing side impact protection. The ProRail has been put through rigorous crash testing and fire safety testing using Agility’s robust testing program developed over two decades working with commercial vehicle OEMs.

The ProRail’s painted aluminum covers can be matched to any fleet’s color requirements to help ensure a first-class presentation, and optional integrated side steps can be fitted to suit a wide variety of vehicles. Like the generation before it, the ProRail can be combined with Agility’s ProCab behind-the-cab CNG fuel systems for added fuel capacity and range.

The ProRail fuel systems are available in four sizes, with lengths ranging from 47 to 114.8 in.