AGCO Unveils New Fendt Vario Track Tractors

Fendt, a global brand of AGCO Corp., has introduced the Fendt 900 Vario MT Series track tractors. New to the expanding line of Fendt tractors for North America, 900 Vario MT tractors are designed to deliver a high level of track tractor performance, ride comfort and operating efficiency.

“We’re excited to bring the Fendt track tractors to producers throughout North America,” said Tom Turner, strategic marketing manager at AGCO. “The 900 Vario MT tractors exemplify Fendt’s legacy of reliability with the efficiency, ride comfort and power producers require to get big jobs done day after day.”

The Fendt 900 Vario MT is available in three models from 380 to 431 hp, powered by AGCO Power 9.8 L diesel engines equipped with concentric air systems (CAS) for efficiency-enhancing cooling and enhanced engine life. The tractors also incorporate the Fendt VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT), combined with Fendt iD low-rev engine operating technology that delivers 1500 lb. ft. of torque at 1100 rpm, providing maximum torque and fuel efficiency, the company said.

Fendt said the 900 Vario MT tractors are designed to operate with optimum efficiency. All systems, including the hydraulics and two-speed PTO, run at lower engine rpm for lower fuel costs and reduced engine wear. The Fendt-exclusive dual-pump, dual-circuit hydraulic system delivers up to 116 gpm of hydraulic oil flow. The two-pump system allows operators to connect implements according to oil pressure and flow requirements, high or low, Fendt said. It keeps full capacity on reserve until the tractor is paired with an implement with high hydraulic demands or until the connected implement requires additional hydraulic power. The tractors also are available with a single hydraulic pump providing 58 gpm at 1700 rpm. Like other Fendt tractors, the 900 Vario MT has separate hydraulic oil reservoirs for the implement and vehicle hydraulic systems, preventing cross-contamination and extending the service interval to two years or 2,000 hours.

Three stages of suspension

AGCO’s patented Mobil-trac system (MTS) is designed with a long wheelbase for more stability. The steel hardbar acts as a front axle, attaching to the forward point of the roller frame and providing up to 11º of oscillation to improve ride and minimize compaction, the company said.

“Operators receive a noticeably different level of ride comfort when operating the 900 Vario MT tractors, especially over terraces and rough field surfaces,” Turner said. “The Smart Ride system combines oscillating midwheels, hardbar suspension and cab suspension, giving operators great ride quality without sacrificing the in-field benefits of power, control and traction. The tractors also handle well at the maximum road speed of 25 mph, and ride comfort on the road is noticeably better than other track tractors.”

The oscillating midwheels contour to the ground over terraces and uneven surfaces, providing unmatched track-to-ground contact, improving performance and comfort.

10.4 in. touchscreen for tractor management

Engineered for operator convenience and productivity, the Fendt 900 Vario MT tractors incorporate an easy-to-use 10.4 in. touchscreen Varioterminal that enables operators to manage all tractor settings and adjustments, plus monitor and control ISOBUS 11783-compatible implements, camera functions, field documentation, variable rate applications, guidance and wireless data transfer, and headland management.

An LED light package adds more lights at the rear of the tractor, positioned to provide a clear view of each end of a 24-row planter during late nights in the field. Porch lighting on the cab provides a safe view of the area for operators leaving the field after a long day, and the battery smart-disconnect automatically powers everything down for the night. The 900 Vario MT also has an integrated walk-around platform that provides secure, fast access for cleaning windows, the company said.