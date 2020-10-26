AGCO Introduces Massey Ferguson 1800E, 2800E Series Compact Tractors

AGCO Corp. introduced a new family of economical compact tractors ― the Massey Ferguson 1800E and 2800E Series. The line replaces the 1700E and 2700E Series and includes five models ranging from 24 to 57.3 engine horsepower. All sport bold new styling now common across the Massey Ferguson tractor line.

The new tractors get a cast steel rear end and cast front axle, four-wheel drive and high-capacity hydraulics. The E Series can be equipped with a broad range of implements and attachments, making them an economical and versatile choice for property owners, livestock producers, landscapers, hobby farms, municipalities and commercial contractors.

“The E Series tractors are powerful, easy to operate and offer a down-to-earth price that will appeal to budget-minded customers,” said Jeffrey Ratliff, AGCO tactical marketing manager. “Plus, these heavy-duty, no-nonsense work horses provide capabilities you might only expect from larger-horsepower utility tractors.”

Leading the lineup is the 1825E. It uses naturally aspirated Iseki 1.49 L, three-cylinder diesel engine rated 24 hp. The 1835E and 1840E use turbocharged 1.83 L Iseki three-cylinder diesel engines that provide 34.5 and 39.4 engine horsepower, respectively. The larger-chassis 2850E and 2860E models are each equipped with a 2.43 L E4FH turbocharged four-cylinder engine, rated 48.8 and 57.3 hp.

Liquid-cooled for increased durability, the company said the clean-burning Iseki engines meet final Tier 4 emissions standards and can be found in specialized equipment used worldwide in a broad range of demanding ag, turf and commercial applications.

“The rugged Iseki diesel engines provide significant advantages,” said Ratliff. “They deliver outstanding fuel efficiency, tremendous power, torque and reliability. Plus, they are easy to service and maintain.”

The E Series compacts are standard equipped with a proven 8F x 8R synchro shuttle transmission, a mechanical-gear transmission for a wide range of working and transport speeds from 0.8 to 16.6 mph depending on tire size. An optional three-range hydrostatic transmission also is available.

New E Series compact tractors offer up to 18% greater hydraulic capacity than the previous generation, said AGCO. The dual-pump high-flow system provides more responsive power at low engine speeds, allowing operators to throttle back to reduce noise, while maintaining full steering and implement function and control.

All E Series models get an open station with a wide, uncluttered platform to provide ample room and comfort for the operator, said the company.

The E Series compact tractors also get an updated design with a newly styled hood and fresh decals, reflecting the look of larger Massey Ferguson utility and row-crop tractors.

“For customers looking for a practical, simple-to-operate and maintain tractor, the E Series has a lot to offer,” Ratliff said. “Whether you own an acreage with a few horses, a dozen cattle or half-dozen food plots, or you’re the equipment manager of a municipality or township with miles of roadsides to mow, the E Series tractors offer powerful, dependable choices, sold and supported by a dealer network with a keen focus on the small tractor market.”