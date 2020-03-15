AEM Reports ConExpo Numbers

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) has released its report on the recently concluded ConExpo-Con/Agg exhibition. The show was scheduled to run from March 10-14 but closed one day early on Friday March 13th.

“Due to the growing concerns about COVID-19, the travel restrictions put in place by the President and changing corporate travel policies that impact many of our attendees and exhibitors, we have made the decision to close ConExpo -Con/Agg & IFPE one day early, closing on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m,” AEM said.

In its report, issued on Saturday, March 14th, AEM said:

• Registrations for the show totaled over 130,000. At the conclusion of the show, cancellations from international attendees totaled less than 1 percent.

• U.S. buyer attendance increased 8 percent from the 2017 show, and total buyer attendance improved by almost 5 percent.

• Overall contractor and producer attendance grew by 14 percent.

• 6-in-7 attendees serve in a decision-making role.

• Total registered attendance reached over 130,000 for the week.

• Attendees purchased a record-breaking 75,622 tickets for education sessions at the show, a 46-percent increase from the 2017 show.

With growing concerns about COVID-19, AEM said it worked closely with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Southern Nevada Health District to make sure exhibitors, vendors and attendees were provided with heightened cleaning services and hand sanitizers to help reduce the spread of germs and enable show participation to stay healthy onsite at the show.

The next ConExpo-Con/Agg will be held March 14-18, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on ConExpo-Con/Agg, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com

The co-located International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE) will also be held March 14-18, 2023 targeting the fluid power/power transmission/motion control and construction and construction materials industries.