AEM, KHL Partner On ConExpo-Con/Agg News Service

New program will include exclusive editorial for users and buyers of construction equipment in North America and will provide a new marketing channel to reach a unique audience of attendees of ConExpo-Con/Agg show

KHL Group, parent company of Diesel Progress, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) are partnering to create an online editorial news service on the ConExpo-Con/Agg website. The site will provide users and buyers of construction equipment with industry news and in-depth features focusing on news, equipment, construction technology and fleet management.

The initiative will also provide a new marketing channel for suppliers of equipment and services to reach attendees of the ConExpo-Con/Agg exhibition, which is the largest construction event in North America, held every three years in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

Beginning in January 2021, the ConExpo-Con/Agg website and its 365 weekly newsletter will add exclusive new content, including new product announcements, product reports, additional business advice and reports from construction projects, among other topics important to the construction business owner and North America’s construction sector.

The site will have a team of journalists dedicated to publishing exclusive material, led by Jenny Lescohier, editor, and Riley Simpson, associate editor.

“Our partnership with KHL offers another creative way for exhibitors to showcase their products, insights and expertise to equipment buyers through content and advertising,” said Nicole Hallada, AEM senior vice president of Exhibitions & Marketing. “At the same time, we’re focused on providing equipment buyers with the information they need to make the best decisions when it comes to purchasing equipment and navigating today’s construction environment.”

Trevor Pease, COO, KHL Americas, said; “KHL Group is delighted to be partnering with AEM in this venture. We have decades of experience in producing editorial that is trusted and valued by the construction industry worldwide.

“With this program, we will provide editorial staff, based in the U.S.A., who will be focused on creating material that will help contractors navigate the fast-changing construction world and give suppliers a new way of marketing to North American contractors.”

The initiative will include advertising opportunities in the ConExpo-Con/Agg 365 e-newsletter as well as on conexpoconagg.com.

The news service will go live at the start of January at www.conexpoconagg.com

To subscribe to ConExpo-Con/Agg 365 Newsletter, visit www.conexpoconagg.com/subscribe

About AEM

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers is the North American-based international trade group representing more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture, construction, forestry, mining, and utility sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 1.3 million jobs and contributes roughly $159 billion to the economy every year.

https://www.aem.org

About CONEXPO-CON/AGG

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the international gathering place every three years for the construction industries, owned, and produced by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). Go online to learn more about the next edition of the show, to be held March 14-18, 2023 in Las Vegas.

https://www.conexpoconagg.com

About KHL Group

KHL Group is a global publishing, events, and market research company with offices in the USA, UK, Brazil, Chile, China, and India. Its publications and events are focused on the construction and power markets, and its titles include International Construction, Construction Latin America, Diesel Progress, International Cranes and Specialized Transport, Construction Europe, International Rental News and Access International.

https://www.khl.com