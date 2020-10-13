AEM: Ag Numbers Are All Good

All segments of agricultural equipment, small to large, grew in September 2020 continuing a positive trend for the year according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

In the U.S., total farm tractor sales rose 21.6% in September compared to 2019 while U.S. self-propelled combine sales grew 8.2%. Four-wheel-drive units grew for the second month in a row in the U.S. in September, up 21.4% to 374 units, cutting the year-to-date deficit almost in half to -4.7%. Tractors 100+hp also climbed in September, up 7%, bringing big units closer to breaking even for the year, now down only 1.8 %. Total YTD farm tractors out the door are up 14.7 % in 2020, while combines are now up 4.3 % on the year.

For Canada, September tractor sales grew across all segments as well, leading to an overall gain in tractor sales of 25.1% for the month and 8.9% YTD. Self-propelled combines grew 9.5% for the month, while YTD unit sales remain 9.4% being their 2019 pace.

“Overall tractor sales continue to be driven by small tractors, but we are also starting to see some improvement in larger horsepower and four-wheel-drive tractors,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services at AEM.

“With all tractor and combine segments showing month-to-month growth in September, we’re cautiously optimistic that this year may end up strong despite all of the head winds in the market,” Blades said.

The full reports can be found in the Market Data section of the AEM website under Ag Tractor and Combine Reports.

U.S.: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/

Canada: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/canadian-ag-tractor-combine-reports/

