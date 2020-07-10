Adams To Lead Eaton’s eMobility Operations

Scott Adams

Eaton announced that Scott Adams has been named president, eMobility. In this role, he will be based in Southfield, Mich., and report directly to João Faria, president, Vehicle Group, Eaton. Adams is responsible for leading all aspects of the business to achieve Eaton’s objectives for top-line revenue growth and profitability.

“Scott’s contributions to the success of our eMobility business since its inception, along with his deep understanding of vehicle markets and customers make him an excellent choice for this role,” said Faria. “His proven track record of leading organizations to achieving growth will be an asset as we work to expand our eMobility portfolio and strengthen our global capabilities.”

Adams joined Eaton in 1994 as a project engineering manager in Cleveland, Ohio, and has held numerous positions of increasing scope over his 26-year career with the company. Most recently, he was senior vice president, Product Strategy, Sales and Marketing, eMobility, where he was responsible for developing and executing Eaton’s electrification growth strategy.

Prior to his roles within eMobility, Adams served as senior vice president, Global Product Development, Marketing and Planning, Vehicle Group, Eaton. He has also held roles as director of sales for North American Automotive, business unit manager for the Vehicle Group’s Light Duty Transmission and Off-Highway businesses and led the former Truck Group’s Vehicle Solutions business unit.

Eaton’s eMobility business was formed in 2018 by combining products, expertise and global manufacturing capabilities from Eaton’s Electrical and Vehicle businesses. Eaton plans to further develop new products and technologies, including smart diagnostics, intelligent power electronics and predictive health monitoring systems, to strengthen its global capabilities and deliver intelligent electrification solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway customers.