Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

The March Truck Numbers

Mike Osenga
Industry News 
ACT's March truck report

Preliminary NA Class 8 net orders in March fell to 7800 units, down 45% from February and 51% lower than a year-ago comparison. March’s Classes 5 to 7 net orders were 14,700 units, down 36% from February and 31% from year-ago levels. Complete industry data for March, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-April.

“Supply-side restocking on goods from China and demand-side restocking to support the surge in consumer staples actually created a positive, if temporary, inflection in freight rates,” said Kenny Vieth, ACT’s president and senior analyst. “However, increasingly bad news on the COVID front through the month and manufacturing beginning to shutter at the end of March were a heavy weight on an already overcapacitized industry operating a very young fleet,” Vieth said.

“On a seasonally adjusted basis, March was the weakest Class 8 order month since February 2010, and with COVID-19 becoming an even hotter topic over the course of March, one wonders about the impact on order activity on a go-forward basis.”

Regarding medium duty activity in March, Vieth said, “after a reasonably buoyant February, the medium duty market felt the impact of COVID-19, if with less severe symptoms than Class 8. It is important to remember that March marks the beginning of the peak order season for medium duty vehicles.”

Related Articles

The March Truck Numbers
Exclusive: How Is China’s Construction Equipment Sector Recovering?
Pandemic’s Deep Impact Revealed
JCB To Make Ventilator Housings
“Suspend Emissions’ Deadline”
Cummins Makes Second Investment In Loop
Miss Us? Get DP Wherever You Are
Kubota Expands In India

Latest News

Diesel Progress – April 2020
The March Truck Numbers
Caterpillar showcases its C18 hybrid concept engine
Mitsubishi Names Laborde East Coast Distributor
Wabtec To Provide China’s NHL With Electric Drive Systems For Australia
Coming in October! The Diesel Progress Summit
Komatsu Rebrands Company-Owned Distributors In North America
New Axle Option For International Vehicles
Sullair Names Charlie Takeuchi Chief Executive Officer

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.