A Sign of Normalcy? Cat’s Dividend

One sign of normalcy, in an uncertain time and in an uncertain world.

DEERFIELD, Ill., April 8, 2020 / — The board of directors of Caterpillar Inc. voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents ($1.03) per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2020.

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to shareholders for 26 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Nowhere is it “business as usual,” but this is close.