Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Featured Video Play Icon
Video 

A Look at Liebherr’s New HQ

Mike Osenga , ,

The newly expanded Liebherr USA, Co. corporate headquarters is open in Newport News, Va. The new operations include a 60,000 sq. ft. administrative building, an 82,000 sq. ft. workshop and training facility, a 92,000 sq. ft. parts distribution warehouse with retail operations, a guardhouse, and a one-story, 7500 sq. ft.  wash bay building.

The five new buildings cover a 30-acre site and increases Liebherr’s capability for expanded courses and inhouse training, the company said, as well as for production, equipment preparation, product support, and parts distribution for the nine different product divisions that fall under the Liebherr USA, Co.’s umbrella.

Related Articles

A Look at Liebherr’s New HQ
Podcast: COVID-19 And Its Impact On The Off-Highway Sector
Podcast: How Kohler Is Coping With COVID-19
Podcast: COVID-19’s Impact On Trucks & Trucking
Podcast: The Effect Of COVID-19 On Equipment Manufacturers
Caterpillar showcases its C18 hybrid concept engine
Powertrain Electrification Components
Deere’s New Engines

Latest News

A Look at Liebherr’s New HQ
Diesel Progress Summit 2020 – Registration Now Live (and Free)
Duplomatic MS Named New General Manager
Sales Slump Hits Deutz
Wacker Makes Some U.S. Layoffs Permanent
Deutz Power Center Adds Torqeedo
Capstone Microturbines For Hotel Upgrade
Cummins, Navistar In New Engine Agreement
New CFO For Deutz AG

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.