A Look at Liebherr’s New HQ

The newly expanded Liebherr USA, Co. corporate headquarters is open in Newport News, Va. The new operations include a 60,000 sq. ft. administrative building, an 82,000 sq. ft. workshop and training facility, a 92,000 sq. ft. parts distribution warehouse with retail operations, a guardhouse, and a one-story, 7500 sq. ft. wash bay building.

The five new buildings cover a 30-acre site and increases Liebherr’s capability for expanded courses and inhouse training, the company said, as well as for production, equipment preparation, product support, and parts distribution for the nine different product divisions that fall under the Liebherr USA, Co.’s umbrella.