A Deal For Connectors

Italian specialist in quick release hydraulic couplings, Faster, has signed an agreement with Canada-based Taimi Hydraulics – a manufacturer of swivel connectors – for the marketing of Taimi’s components directly from Faster’s e-commerce portal and stock.

Faster said that quick release couplings and swivel connectors are elements of vital importance for a hydraulic circuit; with this agreement, customers can get both products from the same source.

A dedicated section for this range of products will be available on Faster’s portal by the end of November 2020. Visit www.fastercouplings.com