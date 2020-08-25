5000th International LT Delivered To J.B. Hunt

Navistar announced today that J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., a subsidiary of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., has taken delivery of its 5000th International LT Series on-highway tractor, just three-and-a-half years after purchasing its first LT. Based in Lowell, Arkansas, J.B. Hunt is one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in North America.

J.B. Hunt has purchased more LT Series vehicles than any other company in the general freight segment. J.B. Hunt and Navistar have worked together for decades, and Navistar has delivered tens of thousands of vehicles to J.B. Hunt during that period.

“J.B. Hunt is a driver-focused company, and it’s been a privilege to work closely with them as a flagship customer,” said Persio Lisboa, Navistar president and CEO. “We are also grateful for their helpful insights regarding the needs of carriers and drivers, which have been very valuable in designing on-highway vehicles like the LT Series. We value J.B. Hunt’s business and look forward to many more years of working together.”

Navistar said the input of J.B. Hunt and its drivers was in fact critical to developing the LT Series. In keeping with its DriverFirst product design focus, International said it conducted extensive research with hundreds of truck drivers, including many from J.B. Hunt. This input resulted in the LT Series’ all-new, highly ergonomic interior and a host of advancements that support improved driver safety and productivity, as well as fuel efficiency and uptime.

“Safety and sustainability are ingrained in the J.B. Hunt culture,” said J.B. Hunt president and CEO John Roberts. “We appreciate this recognition from Navistar and look forward to continuing our collaboration to develop enhancements that improve the driver experience and the efficiency of our fleet.”