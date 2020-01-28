50 Years For Liebherr In The US

Liebherr is celebrating 50 years as a manufacturer in North America this year, with the theme “United by Success.”

Plans for 2020 include Liebherr completing the expansion of its Newport News, Va. campus, introducing new technologies and equipment.

The new $60 million expansion will be completed in spring 2020, which will be home to Liebherr USA, Co. The new site is adjacent to the company’s current facilities, where Liebherr has operated for its first 50 years. The new buildings will add more than 251,000 sq. ft. to the existing 560,000 sq.ft. campus. Additionally, Liebherr has 13 other locations across the U.S.

Liebherr has been producing in the U.S. since 1970. The company is a supplier of construction machinery and other products and services. The manufacturer sells and distributes products throughout its own locations and through an independent distribution network.