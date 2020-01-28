Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Liebherr celebrating 50 years in US
Industry Notes 

50 Years For Liebherr In The US

Mike Osenga , , ,

Liebherr is celebrating 50 years as a manufacturer in North America this year, with the theme “United by Success.”

Plans for 2020 include Liebherr completing the expansion of its Newport News, Va. campus, introducing new technologies and equipment.

The new $60 million expansion will be completed in spring 2020, which will be home to Liebherr USA, Co. The new site is adjacent to the company’s current facilities, where Liebherr has operated for its first 50 years. The new buildings will add more than 251,000 sq. ft. to the existing 560,000 sq.ft. campus. Additionally, Liebherr has 13 other locations across the U.S.

Liebherr has been producing in the U.S. since 1970. The company is a supplier of construction machinery and other products and services. The manufacturer sells and distributes products throughout its own locations and through an independent distribution network.

Related Articles

50 Years For Liebherr In The US
Kraft Power Named FPT Distributor
ConExpo-Con/Agg Pre-Registration Sets Record
Deere Announces 2020 Startup Collaborator Companies
N.A. Diesel Engine Database
Construction Equipment Market Reports
Kubota Shows Prototype Machines, Invests In Smart Farm Technology
Bendix Closing Illinois Plant

Latest News

50 Years For Liebherr In The US
Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.