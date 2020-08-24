41st Annual Engine Yearbook

In a time unlike any other, we put the entire annual Engine Yearbook online for the first time

By Mike Brezonick

As it has since it started way back in 1979, the idea behind the annual Engine Yearbook is to provide a snapshot of the last 12 months in the engine industry. In general terms, the snapshot roughly covers from one May to the next and the list of noteworthy things – new engine introductions, acquisitions and divestitures, etc. – often tends to even out over the course of those 12 months.

It almost goes without saying that in this case, what’s dominated the conversation in the engine industry – and society as whole – is what’s happened over the last three months, when the global COVID-19 pandemic essentially hit the “Stop” button in the engine industry.

Since late February, when the Coronavirus first began to have its real impact on the industry. One of the first segments impacted were trade shows, as first offshore, then domestic manufacturers and suppliers rethought the idea of sending their people to any venue with thousands of other people. One of the first signs of the seriousness of the situation came in the second week of March, at ConExpo-ConAgg in Las Vegas. The preeminent event in the industry saw a number of heavyweights either withdraw or dramatically reduce their contingents.

ConExpo is, among other things, usually a terrific engine show, and over the years, engine manufacturers have used it to highlight their newest products and technologies, be it new low-emissions engines or advances in fuel injection, engine control or aftertreatment technology.

This year’s ConExpo was still a pretty good event when it came to engines, as nearly all of the most recognizable names, including Deere, Deutz, Caterpillar, FPT, Kohler, Kubota, Hatz, Perkins, KOEL (Kirloskar), MTU, Briggs & Stratton, etc., were there as usual.

And there was still a lot of new iron to see. Deere and Kubota highlighted new engines that will expand their power ranges significantly. Hatz showed technology designed to bring single-cylinder diesels into the IOT world. Kohler displayed new propane engines. MTU (and others) displayed their entire Stage 5 engine lineup in North America for the first time. The list goes on and on and you can read about it here.

Beyond ConExpo, COVID-19’s impact on the engine industry has primarily been financial. Engine manufacturers have generally been classified as “essential” industries and many kept some or all of their operations going to a limited extent during the pandemic. And anybody who needed parts or service was able to get it.

But with so much of the world under stay-at-home orders, not a lot of work was being done. No work means less new equipment and vehicles being purchased and consequently, fewer new engines needed. Already that impact has been felt. Deutz reported a 30.7% slump in first quarter new orders, along with lower unit sales and revenue versus the same period from 2019. Cummins Engine Segment sales were down 19% from the same period last year, with on-highway engine revenues dipping 17% and off-highway 23%. Caterpillar doesn’t separate its engine results per se, but most of it falls under its Energy & Transportation segment, which reported a 28% drop compared to 2019.

While most of the U.S. is slowly emerging out of lockdown, it’s still going to take some time before things get back to normal levels of business activity and chances are, that won’t happen much before 2021.

But things will get better as there are still goods to be hauled, fields to be tilled, roadwork to be done, buildings and homes to be erected and even lawns to be mowed. All of that is still mostly done with the engines you can read about in the 41st Annual Engine Yearbook.

AMERICAN HONDA MOTOR

Honda Engines

Alpharetta, GA

Tel: (678) 339-2600

Website: engines.honda.com

Power Range

Gasoline: 1 to 24.8 hp

New Engines

During the past year, Honda Engines introduced the all-new, high-output Honda GX50, expanding the company’s Mini-Four Stroke lineup with a more powerful model. Joining the Honda GX25 and Honda GX35 Mini-Four Stroke models, the new GX50 incorporates a higher displacement, making it a power match for rental, industrial, construction and professional landscape applications such as brush cutters, rammers, vibrators, concrete screeds, post drivers and winches.

The first Mini-Four Stroke engines, the GX22 and GX31, debuted 20 years ago and in 2002, the range was expanded with the GX25 and GX35. The new GX50, with a maximum output of 1.97 hp (1.47 kW)) is engineered to meet market requests for a 2.0-hp class, four-stroke engine with improved fuel and work efficiency, Honda said.

Engine Technology

A combination of factors makes the GX50 360º inclinable during operation and in storage. The motion of the engine’s piston creates suction when lifting and discharging pressure on the downstroke. The reed valve opens and closes from pressure inside the crankcase and in the breather chamber, the blow-by gas and oil mist are separated and sent back to the oil chamber. When the crankcase has negative pressure, an oil slinger produces a mist of oil, and the oil flows into the shaft from the oil changer.

Compact dimensions and light weight were enabled by integrating the valvetrain chamber into the oil chamber. This in-oil timing belt is made of a highly durable material usually found in high rotational speed engines, Honda said.

For ease in starting, Honda incorporated an automatic decompression mechanism into the design of the all-new GX50, serving to reduce the recoil pull load and thereby reducing the start-up load. Finally, an inner protector between the muffler and the outer cover helps to reduce noise and produce quiet engine operation.

Honda said the GX50 complies with the most stringent environmental regulations, including EPA Phase 3, CARB Tier 3 and. EU Stage 5.

The Honda GX50 is available nationwide, and parts and service are widely available through the Honda National Dealer Network. For commercial and rental use, all models carry a one-year warranty, and for residential use, a two-year warranty applies.

ARROW ENGINE CO.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tel: (800) 33103663

Website: www.arrowengine.com

Power Range

Diesel: 48.7 to 156 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 5 to 215 hp

Corporate News

Founded in 1955 as a natural gas engine manufacturer, Arrow Engine Co. has entered the diesel engine market, becoming an authorized distributor for KOEL Americas Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (KOEL), a 74-year-old engine manufacturer based in India.

KOEL’s new diesel line is comprised of three engine families with four engine models ranging from 48.7 to 156 hp. The engines were specifically developed and certified for the U.S. market and are immediately available, Arrow said. The engines are EPA Tier 3 rated for emergency standby generator set applications, the company said.

New Engines

A new line of EPA Tier 4 final diesel engines from KOEL is scheduled to be released in early 2021, Arrow said. Later this year Arrow will be releasing a new line of natural gas engines based on the Kirloskar 3R1040, 4R1040, and 6R1080 diesel engines. These, Arrow said, will be true industrial engines with wet sleeve design and ratings from approximately 25 to 115 hp.

BRIGGS & STRATTON VANGUARD

Milwaukee, WI

Tel: (414) 259-53333

Website: www.vanguardengines.com

Power Range

Gasoline: 6.5 to 40 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 6.5 to 37 hp

New Engines

This spring, Vanguard introduced the third engine in its line of all-new single-cylinder horizontal shaft commercial gasoline engines. The 5 ghp Vanguard 160 was designed to deliver improved starting, reduced maintenance intervals, lower total cost of ownership and better service and support.

Vanguard’s new single-cylinder line will range from 5 to 14 ghp to meet power requirements for a wide range of global commercial applications, the company said. The first three models – the Vanguard 160 (5 ghp), Vanguard 200 (6.5 ghp) and Vanguard 400 (14 ghp) are available now for OEM applications and repowers. The Vanguard 300, rated 10 ghp, will launch in 2021, the company said.

Vanguard has also launched the Vanguard Big Block EFI ETC engine. Rated 40 hp, the 993 cc V-twin engine is equipped with Vanguard EFI technology and also incorporates Vanguard’s ETC (electronic throttle control) technology, designed to react instantaneously to any applied load from its environment to maintain power when the application demands. This ensures consistent engine speed, which translates to consistent power, the company said.

Engine Technology

For the new single-cylinder engines, Vanguard said it engineered all-new carburetion, ignition and combustion systems to promote reliable starting in any environment. The engines are designed to start at temperatures as low as -20º F. All surfaces inside the carburetor that contact fuel feature a special corrosion and stale fuel-resistant coating that helps prevent starting problems, the company said.

The new line of engines also includes an advanced version of TransportGuard, Vanguard’s exclusive single ignition and fuel shutoff system designed to prevent oil dilution during transport. The lever now incorporates throttle control, expanding application opportunities and repower capabilities. Additionally, the engines’ dimensions and bolt configuration are designed to make them a drop-in solution for equipment powered by other engine manufacturers.

To reduce maintenance and downtime, the engines feature an oil management system designed to deliver as much as 200 hours between oil changes. The standard fully cyclonic air filtration system lessens downtime and extends recommended air filter replacement intervals to 600 hours.

Vanguard said it also engineered the main engine components to lessen the impact of vibration on performance, engine and equipment wear, as well as to enhance operator comfort.

CATERPILLAR INC.

Peoria, IL

Tel: (309) 675-1000

Website: www.cat.com/engines

Power Range

Diesel: 11 to 8.2 to 7644 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 95 to 8180 hp

New Engines

New for 2020 is the Cat C3.6, a 134 hp diesel engine that meets EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage 5 non-road emission standards and delivers 406 lb.ft. of torque at 1500 rpm.

The C3.6 targets a broad range of applications, including agricultural tractors, aircraft ground support, bore/drill rigs, chippers/grinders, compactors/rollers, compressors, forestry, irrigation equipment, material handling, mining, earthmoving equipment, paving equipment, pumps, fruit harvesters equipment, turf and underground mining equipment.

Designed to be compact, Cat said the C3.6 helps OEMs save significant powertrain installation costs while providing a 5% increase in power density and a 12% increase in torque compared to its C3.4 predecessor. The new engine’s smaller package incorporates flexible aftertreatment that Cat said provides a simplified installation process that also reduces integration costs.

Power Technology

To enhance its current portfolio of power solutions, Caterpillar said it was evaluating a variety of technologies bring more value to its customers. The Cat C18 hybrid concept is engineered to optimize machine performance using advanced technology to capture surplus energy through a parallel hybrid system which, when required, will re-introduce the energy back into the machine. Hybrid systems offer many benefits to the OEM and end user, such as engine downsizing, reduced noise and emissions levels, enhanced machine performance and efficiency gains. Proper integration of the complete machine system including the engine, hybrid system, drivetrain and other components with the machine provides opportunities to solve traditional challenges of fuel consumption, emissions levels and aftertreatment requirements in new ways, Caterpillar said.

Digital Services

Caterpillar said it continues to expand the range and scope of engine-focused digital solutions available to end users of Cat engines. Cat digital services can bring complete telematics data — regardless of brand — to one easy-to-understand dashboard. Users can get quick access to important engine diagnostics as well as engine location, which enables engine owners to be proactive with engine upkeep and maintenance.

Subscribers to Cat digital services also can use the service to help avoid downtime, as service personnel are able to patch into the engine’s device, make applicable updates and have it up-and-running in a matter of hours.

CUMMINS INC.

Columbus, IN, 47201

Website: www.cummins.com

Power Range

Diesel: 49 to 4400 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 49 to 2680 hp

On-Highway Engines

For 2020, Cummins has developed new Efficiency Series and Productivity Series engine configurations for its X15 diesel. The X15 Efficiency Series engine delivers up to 5% better fuel economy than the prior model, Cummins said, while offering oil drain intervals up to 75,000 miles.

Engine hardware enhancements to the Efficiency Series provide better air handling and lower friction, delivering up to 3.5% fuel economy improvements to the base engine offering.

The X15 Productivity Series ratings are designed for multipurpose, vocational and heavy-haul applications requiring a wider engine speed range. Six new ratings – from 430 to 605 hp – available in 2020 and the inclusion of four former Performance Series ratings, enable customers to find the right solution for their application, Cummins said.

On-Highway Powertrains

The X15 Performance Series will be available with the Endurant XD 18-speed transmission in 2021. The engine and transmission, part of a joint venture between Cummins and Eaton, are optimized for high gross combined weights on-highway and severe on- and off-highway applications.

Cummins said the X12+Endurant HD powertrain is now available for customers in regional haul applications. At just over 2700 lb., the X12 paired with the Eaton Cummins Endurant HD transmission is expected to be the lightest powertrain available for the Class 8 on-highway market, Cummins said. It is targeted toward weight-sensitive applications like bulk and regional haul, while features such as Optimized Urge to Move and Creep Mode are designed to make maneuvering in low-speed environments easier, the company said.

In addition, oil drain intervals can range up to 75,000 miles, or with participation in the Cummins OilGuard program, as long as 100,000 miles.

Off-Highway Engines

Cummins newest Performance Series off-highway engines, which range from 3.8 to 15 L in displacement with ratings from 100 to 675 hp, are now available as power units as well as loose engines, all with an extended warranty program.

Performance Series engines deliver an average of 10% more power and 20% more torque than their predecessors, which Cummins said offers equipment manufacturers the ability to increase machine capability or downsize engines. As an example, the B6.7 Performance Series engine delivers 326 hp with 30% higher torque, which Cummins said enables it to replace a larger engine with no impact on machine operation.

The Performance Series’ engines up to 12 L incorporate a less complex design with no EGR, Cummins said, which makes them easier to install. Machine installations are also enhanced by the latest Single Module aftertreatment, which is 20% smaller and 40% lighter than the previous system, Cummins said.

The engines’ dual certification to EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage 5 enables OEMs to sell the same machine into North America and Europe. Applications include excavators, wheeled loaders, fork trucks, cranes, container handlers, rollers and compactors.

Power Units

The Power unit versions of the Performance Series engines are delivered as a complete and ready-made package, comprising the engine, Single Module aftertreatment, radiator and cooling system, as well as auxiliaries such as mounting feet, hoses and air cleaner. Cummins said the unit is more than 60% pre-approved for installation, reducing integration issues. The power units are suitable for crushing and screening operations as well as air compressors, chippers, sprayers and pumps.

Service & Warranty

Service intervals for the Performance Series engines have been 1000 hours. A further potential cost saving is the new Encompass Extra extended warranty program, which Cummins said offers extra protection at a competitive price with no deductible.

Available through the Cummins distribution channel, options of up to five years with unlimited hours (8000 hours for the F3.8 engine) are available, covering parts and labor or parts, labor and travel. Additional coverage is also available for the Cummins aftertreatment to provide the same protection level as with the engine.

DEUTZ CORP.

Norcross, GA

Website: www.deutzamericas.com

Email: info.usa@deutz.com

Power Range

Diesel: 24 to 830 hp

Gasoline: 75 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 53.6 to 322 hp

Corporate News

Deutz Corp. said it is expanding its Deutz Power Center concept to three new markets.

As of mid-February, the company assumed over sales and service responsibilities for the state of Florida, with plans to launch Power Center locations in Jacksonville and the Fort Lauderdale.

Deutz Power Centers sell new engines, Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines and provide dedicated application engineering, technical sales resources and assembly services for OEMs using Deutz products. They are also fully stocked with genuine parts and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer’s site.

Deutz said it will also be taking over sales and service responsibilities in New Jersey and New York City. More information on those changes will be forthcoming, the company said.

Distribution

Deutz recently announced two changes to its North American distributor network.

Hamilton Engine of Portland, Ore., was acquired by Palmer Johnson Power Systems of Sun Prairie, Wis. The new company, Hamilton Engine, a Palmer Johnson Co., will cover Oregon and the western half of Washington and Alaska.

Palmer Johnson has a long history of powertrain component distribution, value-add practices and solid engineering, sales and service capabilities. Hamilton Engine has been in business for over 65 years, specializing in industrial engines and value-added packages,

Smith Power Products, Inc. of Salt Lake City, Utah, is now an authorized Deutz distributor for New Mexico. With six locations in the western U.S., the company specializes in mining equipment and repowering for performance improvements.

ENGINE DISTRIBUTORS INC. (EDI)

Blackwood, N.J.

Email: jcummins@edi-dist.com

Website: www.edi-dist.com

Power Range

Gasoline: 25 to 250 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 25 to 250 hp

New Engines

EDI announced that it will offer a new 7.3 L Ford V8 engine later this year. The new unit will offer a top rating of 250 hp at 3600 hp and incorporates a cam-in-block design and variable valve timing for high efficiency and a compact footprint, EDI said.

The new engine can operate on gasoline, LPG or natural gas and EDI said a turbocharged version will be available in 2021.

FAIRBANKS MORSE

Beloit, WI

Tel: (800) 356-6955

Website: www.fairbanksmorse.com

Power Range

Diesel: 5632 to 22,529 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 3151 to 4868 hp

New Corporate Developments

Earlier this year, Fairbanks Morse, a developer and manufacturer of heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines, made two major corporate announcements.

First it was sold by EnPro Industries, Inc., to Arcline Investment Management for $450 million.

In a statement announcing the acquisition, Arcline said it was “proud to invest in a company that is critical to our national interests. Our intent is to build upon and grow Fairbanks Morse’s 125-plus year reputation of dependability, reliability and innovation in serving its long-standing customers.”

Fairbanks Morse is the principal supplier of diesel engines to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Canadian Coast Guard with all manufacturing conducted in the company’s facility in Beloit, Wis.

The second major announcement was that George Whittier, who ran Fairbanks Morse from 2009-2012, returned to lead the company as CEO. He succeeded Deepak Navnith, who became president in mid-2018.

FPT INDUSTRIAL

North America

Burr Ridge, IL

Email: marketing@fptindustrial.com

Website: https://www.fptindustrial.com/

Power Range

Diesel: 41.5 to 985 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 74 to 453 hp

New Engines

FPT Industrial has confirmed its strategy to offer multi-power, modular solutions, with the latest example the launch of its F28 engine. A 2.8 L engine, available in diesel, natural gas and hybrid versions, the F28 offers high performance and compactness for specialized and off-road machines, the company said.

With an inline, four-cylinder configuration and a 2.8 L displacement, the engine delivers maximum power of 74 hp at 2300 rpm and maximum torque of 276 lb. ft. at 1400 rpm. The Hybrid version pairs the diesel engine with an e-flywheel that adds 20 hp continuous and a maximum up to 40 hp to offer performance, productivity and efficiency to compact machinery, FPT said.

FPT Industrial introduced also the N67 natural gas engine with a specific design for off-road applications. With a displacement of 6.7 L and a six cylinder in-line configuration, the engine delivers 241 hp at 1800 rpm and 763 lb. ft. of torque at 1500 rpm.

Marine Engines

FPT Industrial has launched a new marine diesel for heavy commercial duties such as cargo ships, ferries, tugboats, trawlers and workboats. With a displacement just under 16 L but designed by FPT to be similar in size and weight to 13 L products, the C16 600 engine has a top rating of 591 hp and 1976 lb. ft. of torque.

With a peak output of 444 hp at 3000 rpm and torque of 963 lb.ft. at 1800 rpm, the N67 450 N marine diesel is designed for both pleasure and light commercial applications up to 36 ft. The new six-cylinder, inline C90 650 EVO marine diesel incorporates a new generation common rail fuel system that helps the 8.7 L engine deliver a top rating of 641 hp at 2530 rpm.

Power Generation

Late last year, FPT Industrial completed its Stage 5 range with the launch of the F36 engine, a 3.6 L engine with ratings from 75 to 141 hp.

The company also presented a 399 kVA, zero-emissions hybrid generator set that incorporated a Stage 5-compliant Cursor 9 diesel engine teamed with lithium-ion battery stacks and an electrical control and distribution system.

Hybrid Technology

FPT partnered with Steyr on the Steyr Konzept hybrid tractor. The tractors is powered by an FPT NEF45 engine rated 201 hp, which can deliver, with the hybrid module in boost mode, a total of 335 hp, The concept can reach 10% fuel saving compared with pure diesel on some specific tractor jobs, the company said.

HATZ DIESEL OF NORTH AMERICA

Waukesha, WI

Email: c.treuer@hatznorthamerica.com

Website: www.hatznorthamerica.com

Power Range

Diesel: 6 to 86 hp

New Engines

Hatz officially launched its newest E1 technology engines at ConExpo, the B- and D-series diesels. E1 technology brings what Hatz said is the first electronic engine control unit for single-cylinder industrial diesels, targeting a range of mobile and stationary applications.

The Hatz B-series consists the horizontal shaft 1B50E and 1B30E and the vertical shaft 1B30VE. The 1B50E offers ratings up to 10.7 hp with 19 lb. ft. of torque, while the 1B30E is available in ratings to 6.7 hp with 11 lb. of torque.

In the D-series, the 1D90E delivers 14.7 hp, with as much as 29.5 lb. ft. of torque.

Engine Technology

Hatz E1 technology incorporates an engine control unit, sensors and fuel injector and

an electromagnetic fuel valve, all of which were developed by Hatz in cooperation with Bosch. The control unit continuously measures the speed, oil pressure, oil and engine temperature, operating time and environmental data, such as air pressure or air temperature.

The E1 technology incorporates additional functions such as automatic start protection

and idle control for automatic shutdown when excessive idling is detected. Different operating modes can be set, including constant speed settings for specific applications, as well as “eco” modes for emissions sensitive working environments.

Hatz’s E1 technology was recognized as Achievement of the Year at the first Diesel Progress Summit in 2019.

Hatz has also launched its liquid-cooled 3H50T diesel in an open power unit configuration. The unit consists of a 24.6 hp H-series three-cylinder diesel engine with cooler and intercooler, filters and connections.

Service

The E1 technology opens new opportunities on the service side, which is encompassed by Hatz Connected Services. The E1 system allows the integration and networking of engines and compact equipment into the Internet of Things.

A key aspect of Connected Services is an interactive user interface developed by Hatz, which is used in conjunction with mixed-reality-compatible devices such as glasses or tablets. With each of the cameras aligned on the engine or individual components, the device displays appropriate maintenance and repair instructions as overlays. This allows the service technician to quickly and intuitively take service or repair actions properly and in the correct sequence, Hatz said. The technician can also access a series of digital aids in real time and in some cases, external specialists can also be called upon to provide support via remote maintenance and diagnosis.

ISUZU MOTORS LTD.

Plymouth, MI

Tel: (734) 582-9447

Email: ken.martin@isza.com

Website: www.isuzuengines.com

Power Range

Diesel: 8.9 to 532 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 78.4 to 79.79 hp

LPG: 56 to 82 hp

Engine Technology

Isuzu developed a new dual-fuel system designed to eliminate reconfiguration downtime for its 4HV1 alternative fuel engines and power units. The new dual-fuel configurations were developed to address non-emergency and emergency standby generator applications, as well as multispeed and mobile drive applications.

A 12 V signal is sent to the engine ECM and fuel system though a pin connected at the machine interface. When the engine receives the signal, the ECM controls the appropriate fuel lock-out valve and set the ignition timing and air-fuel ratio for the specified fuel. The engine can then be restarted using the available fuel, either natural gas or liquid propane. The system, Isuzu said, can save on-site time for off-highway, industrial and rental industry applications.

Corporate News

Isuzu Motors America recently opened a new 8000 sq.ft. prototype and technical engineering facility Wixom, Mich. With design, applications and test engineers on site, the new facility can design and prototype customized accessory kits to adapt the base engines to specific customer applications. The ability to perform this highly complex work under the same roof as the design, sourcing and quality engineers can cut the number of application cycles needed, which can improve delivery and customer time to market, Isuzu said.

Emissions Technology

Isuzu’s Tier 4 final engines and power units are available with DOC or DOC+SCR aftertreatment packages. The DOC does not require service or maintenance, which can lead to lowering overall maintenance costs while improving fuel efficiency without post injection, the company said.

At ConExpo, Isuzu launched a horizontal version of its SCR system. Using the same components as its vertical SCR package, the horizontal configuration targets low-height application or machines where space for aftertreatment is limited.

JCB POWER SYSTEMS

Derbyshire, U.K.

Website: www.jcbpowersystems.com

Email: engine.sales@jcb.com

Power Range

Diesel: 74 to 284 hp

New Engines

JCB has launched an “all-new improved” version of its 3.4 L Dieselmax engine. The four-cylinder JCB430 Tier 4 final diesel engine produces 74 hp at 2200 rpm with torque of 324 lb. ft. and is specifically aimed at the U.S. market.

JCB said the JCB430 is an enhancement to the existing JCB 4.4 L Ecomax engine, being 30% lighter, 24% smaller and 8% more fuel efficient. The company said it has added a 430-specific production line at its engine factory in Derbyshire, England.

The JCB 430 utilizes a Delphi common rail fuel system that helps the engine achieve low exhaust emissions without aftertreatment. It also incorporates an integrated heavy-duty auxiliary power take-off which offers OEMs increased machine design flexibility, the company said.

The engine also offers single-side servicing, 500-hour service intervals and automatic valve lash adjusters designed to eliminate valvetrain servicing.

For the power generation industry JCB has launched the Tier 4-compliant, JCB G-drive range of four-cylinder diesel engines producing 43 to 98 kWe at 1800 rpm for prime power applications. Standby power ratings range from 48 to 108 kWe at 1800 rpm.

The company said the G-Drive engines have a robust design for heavy usage. Tropical rated cooling packs are standard and the engines are available with a 4.5 gal. DEF urea tank.

JCB is also entering the American power generation market with dedicated Tier 4 final generator sets rated 56 kW through 500 kW. The company is extending its existing network of dedicated power generation dealers across America to distribute the new Tier 4 final generators.

JOHN DEERE POWER SYSTEMS

Waterloo, Iowa

Email: jdengine@johndeere.com

Website: JohnDeere.com/jdpower

Power Range

Diesel: 48 to 684 hp

New Engines

John Deere is beginning full production of its 13.6 L this year, First unveiled in 2017, the engine was built with a clean-sheet design, offering new levels of performance, serviceability and integration, the company said.

The new 13.6 L engine will be available in ratings from 400 to 684 hp and John Deere said it includes dual-certification for Final Tier 4 and Stage 5, which makes it simpler for global OEM customers to remain emissions-compliant without having to change the engine in their machines based on location. John Deere also announced a no-DPF 13.6 L solution for both Final Tier 4 variable and constant-speed markets.

Deere said it has also developed a range of Stage 5-ready generator drive engines that meet worldwide emissions regulations while delivering quick-starting, clean-running and fuel-efficient performance. This is in addition to a full line of no-DPF constant-speed engines for the U.S. market.

At ConExpo, John Deere also previewed the largest engine in its history, a new 18.0 L that will move the top end of the JDPS to over 879 hp. To be built at the company’s Waterloo Engine Works, the 18 L is scheduled to be introduced in 2022.

New Marine Ratings

John Deere Power systems said it has developed a new marine engine rating targeting hybrid vessel applications. The Powertech 6090SFM85 will deliver 325 hp at 2000 rpm and rating for hybrid vessels with diesel power.

The company said the new rating will meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Marine Tier 3 and International Maritime Organization Tier 2 emissions standards and will be certified to E3 propulsion test cycle for commercial applications used with variable pitch or electronically coupled propellers. Deere said the engine is suitable for hybrid vessels that require a variable-speed generator drive engine to develop electrical power for any combination of electric propulsion, energy storage, hotel load and auxiliary electric loads.

To address market-specific needs of inland waterway applications, John Deere offers two marine generator drive ratings that are EU Stage V certified on the PowerTech 4045TFM85 and 6068AFM85 models. The 4.5L rating is 61 kWm prime at 1500 rpm and the 6.8L rating is 117 kWm prime at 1500 rpm. Both prime ratings include a 10% overload capability and conform to ISO 8528 prime power, Deere said.

KAWASAKI MOTORS CORP. USA

Engines Division

Grand Rapids, MI

Email: Kawasaki.enginesmarketing@kmc-usa.com

Website: www.kawasakienginesusa.com

Power Range

Gasoline: 14.5 to 38.5 hp

New Engines

Kawasaki has introduced a new top end to its air-cooled, electronic fuel injection (EFI) gasoline engine range. The new FX1000V EFI is a 90º V-twin vertical shaft engine rated 38.5 hp at 3600 rpm and is the fifth member of the FX engine family used in commercial mowers and heavy-duty industrial and construction equipment.

The engine has a bore and stroke of 89.15 x 80 mm for an overall displacement of 999 cc. Like all of Kawasaki’s EFI engines, the FX1000V EFI incorporates an integrated electronic throttle control, three valves per cylinder, a two-stage commercial canister air filtration system and magnetic clean-out ports for easy tool-less maintenance.

Kawasaki’s open-loop EFI system is engineered to instantly adjust engine power-to-load. In mowing applications, this delivers maximum cutting power at higher speeds, cleaner mowing in heavy turf and fewer re-cuts, the company said. The high pressure returnless fuel system offers consistent fuel delivery and maintains smooth operation in high temperature conditions, Kawasaki said, and multi-port sequential fuel injection provides high-precision fuel delivery to maximize power-per-stroke, achieving more work with less fuel.

The EFI system coordinates with OEM systems for seamless, efficient integration of controls, sensors and displays, Kawasaki said. The engine also incorporates a distinct design differentiating it from other Kawasaki units, with what the company called a uniquely designed rain cap cover and new hex-shaped screen guard.

Kawasaki is also launching a carbureted version of its FT730V air-cooled vertical shaft gasoline engine. A 90º V-twin, the FT730 V Carb has a 726 cc displacement on bore and stroke dimensions of 78 x 76 mm and offers a maximum rating of 24 hp at 3600 rpm. It incorporates cast iron cylinder liners, electronic spark ignition and a pressurized lubrication system.

Both of the new engines will be built at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, Maryville, Mo.

KOEL AMERICAS CORP.

Magnolia, Texas

Email: info@koelamerica.com

Website: http://koel.kirloskar.com/content/international-business

Power Range

Diesel: 4 to 1250 hp

New Engines

KOEL Americas Corp. is the wholly owned subsidiary of India’s Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (KOEL). KOEL Americas was established in 2015 with the strategic intent to enter the North American market, as well as focus on the Latin American region.

The company said it has a number of engine products scheduled to be released to North American market starting in 2021. Among these are new platform of compact two-, three- and four-cylinder engines of the 0.55 L/cyl class, covering ratings of 10 to 74 hp.

The first 1.1, 1.65 and 2.2 L R550 series engines were showcased at ConExpo. The company said the R550 range will be certified to EPA Tier 4 final emissions standards for off-highway applications. The engines under 25 hp will have mechanical fuel pumps, while the 25 to 74 hp models will incorporate common rail fuel systems, cooled EGR and DOC aftertreatment.

KOEL said it also plans to introduce a four-cylinder, 4.8 L 4R5450 series engine to cover the 75 to 130 hp power band.

Currently, the company has a range of EPA-certified generator-dive engines for emergency stationary applications. The existing Kirloskar product line for North America is comprised of three engine families with a total of four engine models. The 4R810NA1 engine is a 3.24 L, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine rated 48.7 hp. Two additional engines share the 3.24 L configuration but add turbocharging and aftercooling to reach 65 hp (4R810TA2) and 95 hp (4R810TA1) ratings.

The largest engine in the current KOEL lineup is the 4.33 L, four-cylinder, turbocharged/aftercooled 4K1080TA1 diesel rated 156 hp.

All of the 4R8 engines are designed to meet EPA Tier 3 emissions regulations for emergency standby generator set applications. All of KOEL’s engines are manufactured at one of the company’s four engine plants in India.

Distribution

KOEL Americas said it has planned for five distributors to handle the U.S., which will be supported by the Houston-area office for sales and warranty work as well as the parent company in India. Distributors may order container loads of engines from India or top-up orders from the warehouse in the U.S. Product training, including “train the trainer” programs, will take place at the distributor’s location, KOEL Americas headquarters or at the parent company’s location in India.

KOHLER

Kohler, Wis.

Email: infodiesel@kohler.com

Website: www.kohlerpower.com

Power Range

Gasoline: 1.34 to 38 hp

Diesel: 3.4 to 141 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 18 to 39.9 hp

Engine News

At ConExpo, Kohler launched two new additions to its alternative fuel Command Pro engine line. The model PCV680LE propane engine is an 0.747 L, vertical shaft V-twin engine rated 22 hp that targets a range of applications, including concrete saws and trowels, light towers, welders, chippers, mowers, pumps and generators. It incorporates Kohler’s closed-loop electronic fuel injection system that in combination with an integrated catalyst, can result in 80% fewer exhaust emissions, the company said.

The EFI system is also designed to deliver automotive-like, turnkey starting and optimizes engine performance by automatically adapting engine output to engine load conditions.

Also at ConExpo, the company unveiled the Command Pro CH440DF duel fuel engine, a single-cylinder carbureted engine designed to operate on gasoline or propane. The horizontal shaft engine has a displacement of 0.429 L and a top rating of 14 hp. Targeting applications such as concrete saws, compactors, trowels, portable generators and larger products like power buggies, it incorporates the company’s Quad-Clean four-stage cyclonic air cleaner, Fuel Secure automatic fuel line shutoff and Oil Sentry low-oil shutoff system.

Kohler has also continued to develop its Kohler Hybrid Energy Modules (K-HEM), which are designed to deliver mechanical and electrical power for machine applications such as forklifts, tractors, mowers, aerial platforms and welders. The K-HEMHEM 2504 is based on a Kohler KDI 2504TCR diesel engine with a 48V electric motor generator that delivers 75 hp mechanical as well as 26 hp of electric power, while the K-HEM 1003 incorporates a KWD1003 diesel and provides 23.6 hp mechanical and 20 hp electric.

The K-HEM was recognized as the Engine of the Year below 175 hp at the first Diesel Progress Summit.

Emissions Technology

Kohler Flex is an integrated suite of engine systems and emissions controls that Kohler has designed to enable its KDI diesel engine platform to comply with all global emissions standards.

Kohler said the Flex program combines the low-emissions technology of the KDI engines, including a high-pressure common rail fuel system, four-valve head, high-efficiency turbocharger and cooled EGR, with the diesel particulate filter (DPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) needed to comply with any emissions regulation.

Engine Distribution

Kohler announced that Polar Industrial Services Ltd., headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, is its newest diesel engine distributor, covering Western Canada, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

KUBOTA ENGINE AMERICA CORP.

Lincolnshire, IL

Email: kea_g.contactus@kubota.com

Website: www.kubotaengine.com

Power Range

Diesel: 6.0 to 306 hp

Gasoline: 24 to 87 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 24 to 93 hp

New Engines

Kubota Engine America Corp. (KEA) has introduced the largest diesel engine in the company’s history with the unveiling of the model S7509, a six-cylinder 300 hp engine. The start of the development of the S7509 was announced by Kubota at the company’s headquarters in Japan in March and first shown at ConExpo. Full production of the engine in Japan, and the global launch of the S7509, is scheduled for 2023.

The S7509 is a 7.5 L Tier 4 final/Stage 5 compliant diesel with a maximum output of 306.2 hp at a maximum speed of 1900 rpm. Kubota says the new engine has a maximum torque of 977 lb. ft. at 1500 to 1600 rpm.

The engine has a bore and stroke of 110 x 132 mm and incorporates a common rail fuel system, turbocharging and turbo-aftercooling. Aftertreatment includes a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particulate filter (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) aftertreatment system.

The engine provides 100% power take-off at the flywheel and fan side, Kubota said, as well as selection of flywheel housing and flywheel for OEM coupling. The S7509 also provides high versatility through use of an exhaust side auxiliary PTO that takes up to two hydraulic pumps in addition to the intake side PTO. The engine also features a one-side easy maintenance and automatic belt tensioner.

Hybrid Technology

Kubota’s V3307 Micro-Hybrid system prototype made its North American debut at ConExpo. The system combines the company’s three-cylinder V3307 diesel with a 48 V motor generator that provides as much as a 10 kW electrical power boost. The instantly available torque offers an efficiency boost at the most crucial time, while recuperating and recharging its battery pack when not initiated, the company said.

Service & Maintenance

At ConExpo, Kubota Engine America (KEA) announced a new customer service app supported by both I-Phone and Android phones. The application offers a smart map feature that directs the customer to the correct service location based on the serial number of the engine, which can be scanned directly by the application.

The app also contains service information, owner’s manuals and warranty information. The system is based on scanning the QR code on the engine or entering the engine serial number directly. The app then tells the user the nearest Kubota authorized point of service, shows only the relevant service and warranty information and allows the end user to create a service ticket.

All of the service tickets can be seen by KEA’s entire service network and also at KEA’s main service support center in Lincolnshire Ill.

The app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

MAN ENGINES

Pompano Beach, Fla.

Email: mecinfo@man-mec.com

Website: www.man-engines.com

Power Range

Diesel: 150 to 2000 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 50 to 750 hp

New Engines

Late last year at Agritechnica, MAN Engines unveiled its new engine series for agricultural applications, the MAN D4276 diesel. With a top rating of 779 hp and 2507 lb. ft. of torque at 1350 to 1600 rpm, it is the most powerful six-cylinder ag engine in the company’s history and at 2821 lb., offers the highest power-to-weight ratio in its displacement class, the company said.

To comply with current emission levels, MAN said the D4276 utilizes the compact, flexible and modular exhaust gas aftertreatment (EGA) system developed in-house and will be available for EU Stage 5 and EPA Tier 4 final emissions applications.

New Engine Ratings

MAN Engines has expanded its range of engines for light-duty workboats in North America by introducing an 800 hp version of its inline six-cylinder D2676 engine. The new engine D2676 LE426 diesel meets EPA commercial emissions standards, the company said, while offering 70 hp more than the established 730 hp D2676. The near 10% increase is from the use of new a new fuel injection system and new cylinder head, MAN said.

The D2676 LE426 engine also achieves its maximum torque of 1972 lb. ft. at 1400 to 2000, giving it sufficient thrust for pilot boats, lifeboats and fishing vessels. The engine will also offer factory keel cooling capability, a first for the D2676.

Earlier in 2019, MAN Engines unveiled a 9 L diesel engine for construction machinery. The D1556 is an inline six-cylinder engine offering ratings from 275 to 434 hp. The top rating has a maximum torque of 1453 lb. ft. at speeds of 1150 and 1300 rpm and with a dry weight of . Even at low speeds, the MAN D1556 delivers high torque. And with a dry weight of 1896 lb., it is the lightest off-road engine in its displacement class, the company said.

Alternative Fuels

Late last year, MAN Engines presented for the first time a gas generator set engine in the 500 kWe class. The MAN E3262 LE252 is a completely new engine development based on the E3262 gas engine platform launched in 2012.

The new engine is a 12-cylinder, vee-configuration, spark-ignited unit with a displacement of 25.8 L. It features twin turbochargers, which MAN said provide better loading than a single turbocharger. The unit can deliver 500 kWe at both 1500 and 1800 rpm and the engine has been optimized for operation with natural gas and biogas.

Emissions Technology

MAN Engines has developed a modular exhaust gas aftertreatment (EAT) that the company said provides a compact design and high flexibility in restricted installation spaces. It allows for a wide range of installation possibilities and system integration tailored to specific customer needs, as the individual components can be positioned differently, the company said.

The centerpiece of the EAT technology is an SCR catalytic converter that reduces NOx emissions in a targeted manner. The system can either be used by itself, as SCR-only, or combined with other components such as diesel oxidation catalysts and diesel particulate filters, to cover various regulatory requirements.

Service & Maintenance

MAN Engines has developed a maintenance-free valvetrain design for industrial engines. The valvetrain incorporates a hydraulic valve lash adjuster, which makes regular checking and adjustment of the valve train unnecessary, the company said, resulting in less maintenance and reduced service costs.

MITSUBISHI TURBOCHARGER AND ENGINE AMERICA

Itasca, IL

Email: SalesInfo@mitsubishi-engine.com

Website: www.mitsubishi-engine.com/www.mtea-us.com

Power Range

Diesel: 5.4 to 2247 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 280 to 1500 hp

Marine Engines

To meet the EPA Tier 4 certified marine engine guidelines, Mitsubishi last year launched the new S12R Y4MPTAW-3 marine diesel. The turbocharged and aftercooled engine is a 12-cylinder, 60º engine with a displacement of 49 L and a maximum rating of 1260 hp at 1600 rpm.

In addition, Mitsubishi said it will be expanding the availability of the range of engines available under the EPA Replacement Engine Program to include the S6B3, S6A3, S6R, S6R2, S12A2, S12R and S16R engines. Previously, these engines were only available with heavy-duty ratings, but Mitsubishi said it will be expanding the lineup to include the following medium-duty (MD) and light-duty (LD) ratings:

The S6A3-Y1MPTA LD, 583 hp at 1960 rpm; the S6A3-Y1MPTA MD, 529 hp at 1900 rpm; the S6R2-Y1MPTA LD, 757 hp at 1500 rpm; the S6R2-Y1MPTA MD, 657 hp at 1400 rpm; the S12A2-Y1MPTA LD, 1040 hp at 2100 rpm; the S12A2-Y1MPTA MD, 940 hp 2000 rpm; the S12R-Y1MPTA LD, 1528 hp at 1800 rpm; the S12R-Y1MPTA MD, 1300 hp at 1650 rpm; and the S16R-Y1MPTA LD, 2038 hp 1800 rpm; and the S16R-Y1MPTA MD, 1729 hp at 1650 rpm.

Warranty News

Mitsubishi has launched an extended warranty program for the marine engine lineup that offers the options to increase the warranty time from one to three years beyond the original manufacturer warranty.

Distribution News

Mitsubishi announced the selection of Laborde Products, Inc. as it new marine distributor for the East Coast of the U.S. The additional states that will be served by Laborde Products include Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

MOTEURS BAUDOIN

Cassis, France

Email: contact@baudouin.com

Website: www.baudouin.com

Power Range

Diesel: 24 to 4827 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 80 to 2129 hp

New Engines

The new 4M06 diesel engine has been developed specifically for telecom applications. The 2.4 L, four-cylinder engine delivers 18 to 35 kVA at 50Hz, along with low fuel consumption and easy maintenance due to Baudouin’s simple mechanical design. To meet the specific needs of telecom customers, the engine offers optimized service intervals with a larger oil sump and extra filtration.

The 8M21 diesel engine is being launched, offering 450 to 660 kVA at 50 Hz, which will be followed by a 50/60 Hz switchable model later in 2020, the company said.

Finally, details of the 20M33 diesel engine and all new DCP and COP ratings have also been released. Optimized for data center applications, the 20M33 engine will be released to market early next year delivering 2000 to 2500 kVA across PRP, DCP and ESP ratings. Baudouin said the M33 platform is a reliable engine delivering secure power provision, supplemented by dual starter options easy maintenance and common parts across six-, 12-, 16- and 20-cylinder models.

DCP Ratings have also been officially launched across 10 engine platforms offering data centers 350 to 3300 kVA and COP ratings are now available from nine engine platforms spanning 125 to 2250 kVA.

Gas Engines

Baudouin is releasing its first engine range powered by natural gas. Designed for power generation applications, the new PowerKit gas engines are electronically controlled and CHP ready, for electrical power outputs between 63 to 1750 kVA at 50Hz and 63 to 1400 kVA at 60Hz.

The average efficiency of the lean-burn gas engines is up to 38% for the low kVA range and between 40 to 45% for the top end 16M33 and 12M55 engines. The engines are also able to re-use gas created by industrial or agricultural processes, the company said.

MTU AMERICA INC.

Part of Rolls-Royce

Novi, MI

Email: Jennifer.Riley@ps.rolls-royce.com

Website: www.mtu-solutions.com

Power Range

Diesel: 100 to 13,410 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 40 to 3,487 hp

New Engines

At ConExpo, Rolls-Royce displayed a full platform of MTU dual-certified engines now available in North America. The engines meet both EPA Tier 4 and EU Stage 5 emissions requirements and are optimized for use in agricultural, construction, industrial, oil & gas and underground mining applications.

The platform offers power ranges from 154 to 228 hp for the 5.1 L 4R1000 diesel up to 510 to 644 hp for the 15.6 L 6R1500 engine. The engines are also available in variants that meet the GHG17 on-road emissions requirements, the company said.

It was also announced at ConExpo that MTU now offers Detroit DD5 and DD8 engines for construction and industrial applications requiring on-road GHG17 emissions certification. With the 5.1 L DD5 providing 240 hp and the DD8 offering 375 hp from its 7.7 L displacement, they are the first on-road certified engines in this power range offered by MTU.

The new engines join the Detroit DD13 and DD16 in the MTU lineup.

Alternatives

In December, Rolls-Royce and Lab1886, an innovation lab within the Daimler group, took the first step in cooperation on the use of vehicle fuel cells for stationary power generation. Over the coming months, Rolls-Royce will develop an integrated MTU solution for sustainable off-grid generation of continuous and emergency power using vehicle fuel cells, focused on safety-critical applications such as data centers.

Corporate Developments

Last August that Rolls-Royce Power Systems announced a brand restructuring to improve clarity. Rolls-Royce is the corporate and the employer brand, while will continue to be used to identify the company’s products and solutions. The MTU Onsite Energy brand for decentralized power supply systems has been integrated into MTU.

Rolls-Royce said it has continued its expansion into the Latin America market through the supply of MTU generator sets for the power plant of a new pork processing facility in Mexico. Operated by one of the country’s largest and most technically advanced producers, the power plant is supported by four MTU Series 4000 gas generators and one MTU diesel generator under one overall control system. The site is not connected to the grid, therefore, the power solution is completely independent. This marked the first off-grid solution of its kind in the Americas for MTU.

Rolls-Royce announced that it had taken a majority stake in Berlin-based electricity storage specialist Qinous GmbH. As a result, Qinous is set to become the competence center for microgrid solutions within the company’s Power Systems division. The merger will create a broad range of battery storage options for microgrids of all sizes, encouraging eco-friendly distributed power supplies.

In March, Rolls-Royce and Autonomous Solutions Incorporated (ASI): ASI Mining agreed to ensure compatibility of MTU engines and ASI’s Mobius command and control software for autonomous vehicles. The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding enabling Rolls-Royce to offer autonomous-compatible, Mobius-ready MTU engine solutions for equipment in a wide range of mining applications. The companies plan to leverage their extensive experiences to offer customers engine to help optimize vehicle power performance and efficiency, thus enabling more environmentally friendly and safer mining operations.

ORIGIN ENGINES

Kearney, Neb.

Website: www.OriginEngines.com

Email: info@originengines.com

Power Range

Gasoline: 75 to 174 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 35 to 670 hp

LPG: 35 to 280 hp

New Engines

Origin Engines has released two new EPA Certified gasoline fueled engines into its lineup, a 4.3 L V-6 and 6.2 L V-8. These compliment the company’s existing engine portfolio of natural gas and propane-fueled industrial engines which include 4.3, 5.7, 6.2, 8.0, 9.1 and 10.3 L displacements. The engines are available in naturally aspirated or turbocharged configurations for prime power and standby applications. Origin said it has also introduced several new models for power generation, increasing its coverage to 30 to 200 kW electrical outputs.

By the end of this year, Origin said will release a 3.6 L, four-cylinder engine which has the same external footprint as the discontinued GM 3.0 L, with improved components and performance. Origin said it will also launch a line of heavy-duty gaseous-fueled engines from 16 to 24 L displacement in the first half of 2021.

Origin Engines are manufactured in the U.S. and engineered specifically for industrial use. The company said its products are utilized in a broad range of applications including prime and standby power generation, oil and gas, agricultural pumps, forestry equipment, industrial power units and mobile industrial.

The company said it is the Manufacturer of Record (MOR) for emissions certifications on its entire range (4.3 to 10.3 L) of engines. Origin Engines said it is also capable of customized engine design for distributors and OEMs seeking to develop engine packages optimized for specific uses and requirements.

Corporate News

Late last year, Origin Engines announced an exclusive distribution agreement with KOEL Americas Corp., the wholly owned US subsidiary of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. (KOEL). Origin will gasify Kirloskar’s 16 L V-8, 20 L V-10 and 24 L V-12 diesel engines. Origin said the relationship provides it with a heavy-duty gasified product line capable of up to 500 kWe.

PERKINS

Peterborough, England

Website: www.perkins.com

Email: info@perkins.com

Power Range

Diesel: 5.3 to 2793 hp

New Engines

New to the Perkins line is the 2806J-E18TTA, a dual-certified Stage 5/Tier 4 final 18 L, twin turbo diesel rated 800 hp and producing 2736 lb.ft.) of torque. Dual certification allows OEMs to standardize on one engine in the EU and U.S. which simplifies both product design and inventory management, the company said.

Also new for 2020 is a Syncro 2.2 L. tractor engine producing 74 hp and 199 lb.ft. of torque that Perkins said expands its 88-year commitment to the agricultural market.

Perkins said it now offers 14 different engine platforms from 0.5 to 18 L that deliver power from 11 to 800 hp and meet EU Stage 5 emissions standards. Perkins Stage 5 technologies include common rail fuel systems, selective catalytic reduction (SCR), diesel oxidation catalysts (DOC) and diesel particulate filters (DPF) that utilize a regeneration process that runs automatically without machine or operator interruption.

Compared to previous generation engines, Perkins said its lineup offers power density increases up to 28%, torque increases up to 29% and significant improvements in both fuel and diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) consumption. The compact size and high power density means OEMs will be able to integrate the engines easily into their equipment with minimal re-engineering, the company said.

Hybrid Technology

Perkins said it is developing three different hybrid technologies to meet the rapidly evolving requirements of their OEM customers. Perkins Hybrid-electric, Hybrid-hydraulic and Hybrid-mechanical concepts each offer a unique set of benefits for a specific range of applications and together offer OEMs an opportunity to take machine efficiency to the next level, the company said.

Service & Maintenance

Perkins has added a new oil filter to its Ecoplus line designed to simplify filter changes while enhancing performance. The new filters utilize an improved bypass valve design, spiral roving and acrylic beading to ensure maximum filtration surface area, and urethane molded end caps to prevent fluid escaping round the filter edge. These features, Perkins said, ensure fast oil circulation on engine start to protect sensitive components such as turbochargers, and efficient filtration through the service life.

Corporate News

Perkins opened its third Regional Logistics Center (RLC) in Curitiba, Brazil, to support customers in South and Central America. The Curitiba RLC offers new products including parts, service kits, overhaul kits and an expanded range of replacement engines. Co-located with the Perkins engine manufacturing facility in Curitiba, the new RLC stocks more than 3000 genuine Perkins parts and provides next day or two-day delivery for most of the region.

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL (PSI)

Wood Dale, Ill.

Website: www.psiengines.com

Power Range

Diesel: 830 to 2480 hp

Gasoline: 20 to 500 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 10 to 2000 hp

New Engines

In September, PSI received EPA emergency standby certification for its new 20-, 40- and 53 L diesel engines, developed in association with its strategic partner Weichai. The 20 L diesel engine has a power range of 550 to 625 kWe, while the 40 L engine offers output between 750 kWe to 1.25 MW. The 53 L engine ranges between 1.5 and 1.65 MW.

PSI also received EPA certification in 2019 for its 53 L stationary engine, which runs on natural gas (CNG/LNG) and propane (LPG). The 53 L engine has a range of 850 kWe to 1 MW and is now ready for production, the company said. PSI said it is also developing a 65 L gas engine and 10 L, 13 L and 17 L diesel engines for the North American market.

The engines are largely designed for energy market applications including emergency power, wastewater treatment, oil and gas exploration and production, as well as other industrial sectors. In addition, the engines can handle mission-critical customer operations in the healthcare, data center, hospitality and transportation industries, PSI said.

This year, PSI said it will also launch 4.5 L, 6.7 L, 10 L, 13 L, 17 L and 20 L natural gas engines for standby and prime markets as well as industrial applications.

Corporate News

In March 2020, PSI re-launched its website (www.psiengines.com) to provide improved access to information about products and services for each of PSI’s three major end markets (energy, industrial and transportation). The new site includes an enhanced Products page that allows users to search PSI’s portfolio of engine products based on application, fuel type and power range. The site contains extensive information about each engine and allows users to easily request additional data by completing forms located on each page.

SCANIA

San Antonio, Texas

Tel: (210) 403-0007

Website: www.scaniausa.com

Power Range

Diesel: 275 to 77 hp (industrial)

Diesel: 220 to 1150 (marine)

Engine Technology

Scania said that for its EU Stage 5 and China Phase 4 all-speed V8 engines, a new variable geometry turbo will be introduced, which the company said will significantly improve performance and fuel efficiency.

In the marine segment, Scania said it will further strengthen its position with its IMO Tier 3-compliant solution, applicable for both auxiliary and propulsion engines. The IMO Tier 3 engines offer a 77 % reduction in NOx emissions, the company said.

Alternative Fuels

Scania said all of its engines can operate on HVO (hydrogenated vegetable oil) and the company also offers power generation engines running on natural gas and biogas.

Electrification, Hybrids

Scania recently presented its concept for electrified power systems, which draws on the company´s experience electrifying their own on-road vehicles. Scania said the system – which is currently being tested in customer operation – will be modular and scalable, allowing customers to select from and combine a number of components based on application and specific demands.

All components are controlled by a hybrid control unit, meaning there is only one customer interface (CAN J1939) for system management. The mechanical interface consists of standard SAE 1 flanges and with the e-machine speed range adapted to that of the engine, a reduction gear for the e-machine is avoided, minimizing energy loss and facilitating equipment design and installation. Design and installation is also aided by the compact design and adaptable battery packs, the company said.

Scania said it will offer both fully electric and hybrid power systems. In the latter, the engine and e-machine can be run either together or as standalone power sources. The systems are said to significantly improve performance with exceptional torque and response directly from start, while also drastically reducing energy or fuel consumption, tailpipe emissions and noise.

Distribution News

Scania has made several additions to its distribution network over the last year. On the industrial side, Mack Boring & Parts Co., headquartered in Somerset, N.J., added Florida, Georgia and South Carolina to its territory, giving it the entire East Coast region for both industrial and marine.

Loftin Equipment was also assigned additional industrial territory, which now includes Alabama and Tennessee. The company also covers Arizona, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

On the marine side, Seattle-based Cascade Engine Center has received additional marine territory in the West Coast, including Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah. The company also covers Alaska, the Gulf Coast, Hawaii, Idaho, the Inland Waterways Region, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Western Canada. It is also a Scania industrial distributor for California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Western Canada.

VOLVO PENTA OF THE AMERICAS

Chesapeake, VA

Tel: (757) 436-2800

Website: www.volvopenta.com/volvopenta/na

Power Range

Diesel: 143 to 700 hp (Tier 4 final industrial)

Diesel: 13 to 1000 hp (marine)

Gasoline: 200 to 430 hp

Marine Engines

Volvo Penta made a significant addition to its product offerings in the commercial marine segment with the introduction of a new D8 MH and MG engine with a heavy-duty 1-2 rating. Initially offered with IMO-2, U.S. EPA 3 and China 2 ratings, the new V8 will be developed into a full-blown and compact IMO 3 engine as well.

In the marine leisure segment, Volvo Penta undertook a comprehensive makeover of its D4 and D6 marine propulsion systems. The company re-engineered the D4 and D6 packages with redesigned engines, a new DPI sterndrive for quieter and smoother shifting, an updated IPS drive and a new electronic vessel Control (EVC) platform. The program, which encompassed more than 85% of the engine’s design and component selection, took over 300,000 engineering hours and 40,000 test hours.

The benefits of that work enhance almost every aspect that boat owners consider important, Volvo Penta said, including performance, reliability, durability, running costs and maintenance.

Volvo Penta also updated its D13-IPS1350 package, expanding it to semi-displacement (SD) yachts. The D13 IPS1350 SD can cope with higher thrust loads at slower speeds down to 19 knots (formerly 25 knots). The company also announced Silent Shift, designed to enable smooth and silent shifting across the full range of sterndrives.

Industrial Engines

Over the last year, Volvo Penta launched a new addition to its power generation range, the D8 engine, which is optimized for gen-sets and built on Volvo Group technology. Offering power density and compact size, combined with low fuel consumption and noise levels, the D8 is available as Stage 2 and Stage 3A/Tier 3 emission levels, the company said. The engines incorporate high-tech diesel fuel injection and charging systems and have been built on the company’s established inline six-cylinder configuration.

The successful introduction of Stage 5 emission compliant engines for off-road and power generation continues at a good pace, Volvo Penta said. The Stage 5 range for mobile gen-sets was extended by adding the D8 and D13 engines to the D16 engine launched early 2019. Developed with ease of installation, operation and maintenance in mind, the engines have lower maintenance requirements and significantly lower fuel consumption, Volvo Penta said.

Also introduced during the past year was an upgrade to Volvo Penta’s D16 gen-set engines to meet the increasing market demand for more powerful gen-sets to power auxiliary systems and as a critical part of the propulsion system in hybrid and diesel-electric vessels.

Corporate News

In January, Martin Bjuve assumed the reins as president and CEO of Volvo Penta of the Americas following the retirement of Ron Huibers.

Also earlier this year, Volvo Penta announced the move of its Seven Marine high-performance outboard product engineering and manufacturing to its wholly owned factory in Lexington, Tenn.

The company was recognized with significant industry accolades and awards during the past year, including being named Employer of the Year at the inaugural Diesel Progress Summit.

Distribution News

An important key to Volvo Penta’s success in the commercial marine industry has been expanding and strengthening its network of Power Centers in the Americas. A recent addition was Atlantic Detroit Diesel Allison, which will cover New York and Northern New Jersey. Another major area of focus has been the Caribbean and Central America, and Volvo Penta just recently appointed Star Marine, a new Power Center in Mexico.

The new Volvo Penta Industrial Sales Academy is an online training program intended to increase knowledge of Volvo Penta products and drive sales opportunities for dealers. In addition, the company introduced the My Volvo Penta customer incentive program aimed at operators. This new program rewards points for each new engine registered on the site, as well as purchases of Volvo Penta genuine parts. The points can be redeemed for a range of merchandise items.

Volvo Penta said it took a proactive approach to ensure reliable support for Power Centers, dealers and customers in the Americas region through the industrial shutdowns caused by the COVID 19 pandemic. The Volvo Group parts distribution center in Byhalia, Miss., functioned at full strength, ensuring reliable response for shipping parts to dealers and customers across America. In addition, the dealer support team at Volvo Penta worked quickly to build out an online instructor-led training curriculum. As a result, Volvo Penta’s industrial and marine dealer technicians can be trained on-line, in real-time by skilled technical trainers ensuring customer support in the field, the company said.

Electromobility

Volvo Penta continued its electrification journey on land and at sea. Taking a full system supplier approach, Volvo Penta aims to offer a flexible platform adaptable to a variety of applications. Using proven technology from Volvo’s bus and truck applications, Volvo Penta has developed an emission-free terminal tractor featuring an electric driveline as a proof of concept. The development of an electric city fire truck is ongoing in tight collaboration with Rosenbauer, a global fire truck manufacturer.

Volvo Penta is also collaborating with ABB and Chalmers University in Sweden on a fast charging at sea feasibility study. A demo of its electric saildrive concept was presented in collaboration with the boatbuilder, Fountaine-Pajot.

VOLVO TRUCKS NORTH AMERICA

Greensboro, NC

Website: www.volvotrucks.us

Power Range

Diesel: 325 to 500 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 350 to 400 hp

New Engine Technology

Volvo Trucks developed and deployed a number of software updates for its engines. These included an additional Extra Efficiency drive mode for increased fuel efficiency, along with Dynamic Torque. Both updates enable further-increased fuel efficiency over a wider range of loads, vehicle speeds and engine speeds, the company said.

Dynamic Torque is an incremental torque system designed to provide the right torque at the right time. Rather than operating in silos of high-torque and low-torque modes, Dynamic Torque is programmed to automatically set a torque level dependent upon the weight of the truck, the grade and the road conditions at any given time. Dynamic Torque also features an automatic 12th gear lockout on heavy loads with Adaptive Gearing engine ratings. A kick-down switch along with performance drive mode allow access to full torque for customers requiring it on demand. This simpler, more effective system provides an even more consistent improvement in fuel efficiency across different applications, enabling customers to cut costs on a wider range of operations, Volvo Trucks said.

Additionally, new acceleration limiters enhance fuel efficiency along with mass-based engine torque.

New Service Programs

Volvo Trucks has introduced Driver Display Activation, a new version of its Remote Programming service that allows drivers and decision makers to update parameters and software that enhance the performance of a truck’s engine, transmission and aftertreatment. With the new Driver Display Activation, when parameters or software updates are available, an icon will flash on the instrument cluster screen. At the next planned stop, the driver can activate the update via the truck’s instrument cluster and be back on the road again within minutes.

The system will be available in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said.

Volvo Trucks North America is providing a free e-learning opportunity for high school and secondary technical education students interested in diesel technician training, but due to the limitations created by COVID-19, cannot participate in hands-on courses.

The Volvo Trucks Academy is providing interested students with free 90-day access to a portion of the Technical Education Support (TES) online training and resources currently available to Volvo Trucks diesel technicians. Training will cover an array of topics including engines, transmissions and other components. The TES90 online courses will be offered through local dealerships, which have relationships with eligible schools interested in enrolling.

Electrification

Volvo Trucks North America offered a first look at its Class 8 battery-electric project trucks during an exclusive event at TEC Equipment dealership in Fontana, Calif. The Volvo Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) Innovation Showcase, held at Volvo Trucks’ TEC Equipment dealership, revealed the progress that has been achieved since the announcement of the Volvo LIGHTS project in late 2018.

The Volvo LIGHTS project is a collaboration between 15 public and private partners to demonstrate the viability of all-electric freight hauling in high-density traffic and urban areas and represents the project’s innovative and holistic approach to ensuring commercial readiness in all aspects. The commercial launch of products tested in the program is scheduled for later this year.

INNIO WAUKESHA GAS ENGINES

Waukesha, WI

Website: https://www.innio.com/en/products/waukesha

Email: contact.en@innio.com

Power Range

Gaseous Fuel: 160 to 5000 hp

New Ratings

Innio Waukesha gas engines has developed a new VGF engine rating for emergency standby power applications. The new VGF P48 engine delivers 1460 bhp for 1 MWe at 60 Hz for a typical gen-set package with radiator, the company said.

The VGF engine is a 16-cylinder engine with a bore and stroke of 152 x 165 mm for an overall displacement of 48 L. It can provide start times of less than 10 seconds with fast, 100% load acceptance, the company said.

The engine also utilizes Waukesha’s ESM2 control system, which incorporates a single, centralized ECU, integrated bearing and exhaust thermocouples, new wiring harnesses with secure locked connectors, a new “smart” power distribution box and industrial HMI with touchscreen display.

YAMAHA MOTOR CORP. USA

Power Products Division

Kennesaw, GA

Website: www.yamahaengines.com

Power Range

Gasoline: 3.5 to 33.8 hp

New Engines

Yamaha has launched new air-cooled gasoline engines for commercial mowers and other machine applications.

The Yamaha MX825V-EFI engine is a 90º V-twin vertical shaft engine with a displacement of 824 cc and a gross rated power of 33 hp (33.8 hp maximum) and a maximum torque of 50.1 lb. ft. It utilizes a Delphi Multec electronic fuel injection system that also provides fly-by-wire throttle controls and enhanced engine diagnostics.

Also new are two EH Series, multipurpose horizontal shaft V-twins. The EH65 has a displacement of 653 cc and delivers a rated output of 17 hp (20 hp maximum) with 34 lb.ft. of torque. The EH72 is a 720 cc engine rated 19 hp (23 hp maximum) with a peak torque of 36.7 lb. ft.

Both of the EH engines are carbureted and incorporate pressurized lubrication systems – the EH72 includes an oil cooler – along with cast iron cylinder liners and twin ball bearing supported crankshafts. The engines meet U.S. EPA Phase 3, CARB Tier 3, EC Stage 2 and China Stage 2 emissions regulations, the company said.

YANMAR AMERICA CORP.

Adairsville, GA

Website: www.yanmar.com/us/

Power Range

Diesel: 3.5 to 208 hp

Gaseous Fuel: 60.3 to 84.4 hp

New Engines

Yanmar has updated its TNV engine range to include new versions meeting EPA and EU emissions regulations for mobile, power generation and marine diesels. The TNV engine series consists of two-, three- and four-cylinder, inline liquid-cooled engines.

For EPA Tier 4 final, the 4TNV94FHT-NYEA2 engine has a top rating of 118.5 hp at 2500 rpm. Dual certification engines, meeting EPA Tier 4 final and EU Stage 5 standards, include the 4TN101FHT/FDT, with ratings of 114 hp at 2400 rpm and 140.8 hp at 2200 rpm, as well as the 4TN107FHT/FTT, rated 147.5 hp at 2200 rpm and 207.8 hp at 2200 rpm.

The 4TNV98T-ZGGM, rated 67.5 hp at 1800 rpm, meets EPA’s Tier 3 marine regulations, Yanmar said, while the 4TNV88-BGGES (28.9 hp), 4TNV84T-BGGES (35.9 hp), 4TNV98-ZGGES (54.7 hp) and 4TNV98T-ZGGES (67.1 hp) diesels all meet the EPA’s emergency stationary engine standards operating at 1800 rpm.

Gas Engines

Two new Yanmar engines meet EPA Tier 2, CARB Tier 4 and EU Stage 5 gaseous-fuel emissions standards operating on propane. They are the 4TN88G, rated 60.3 hp at 2600 rpm and the 4TN98G, rated 84.4 hp at 2500 rpm.