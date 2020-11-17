Kohler KDI Engines And CheckApp Upgrades

Kohler Engines has released new performance data for the KDI 3404TCR SCR diesel engine with diesel particulate filter (DPF).

The EU Stage 5 engine with DPF delivers 112 kW power already at 1800 r/min; in terms of maximum torque, this units reaches 650 Nm while the EPA Tier 4 final version reaches 500 Nm.

The exhaust gas aftertreatment system of the KDI Stage 5 engine versions is housed in a single compact module. Kohler Engines reported that the management of the exhaust aftertreatment system in Kohler’s KDI engine family for Stage 5 is characterized by very long average regeneration intervals and by the ability to regenerate the DPF mainly in passive mode and in any case without any impact on engine performance or the driveability of the machine.

The architecture of the KDI 3404TCR-SCR includes side power take-offs that flank the main and secondary power take-offs for installation flexibility. This engine also features counter-rotating shafts contained in the bedplate architecture, to reduce vibrations and noise.

Recently Kohler Engines also upgraded its CheckApp smartphone application for the monitoring and maintenance of Kohler engines, with the addition of a digital shop for Kohler genuine parts.

The users of the Kohler Engines CheckApp will enjoy a discount on Kohler genuine spare parts of 20% off the first purchase, and of 10% off all subsequent purchases via the app.

The company said, these are the lowest prices available anywhere for the purchase of Kohler genuine spare parts.

CheckApp allows to register an unlimited number of Kohler engines and, for each engine entered, the app creates a profile that includes the engine’s characteristics and its documentation, including video tutorials which show how to replace spare parts and user and maintenance handbooks. The app’s notification system also sends information on scheduled maintenance intervals and their expiry.

The app also runs general diagnostics on the engine connecting via Bluetooth to Check Plus, a device available for engines with Deutsch connector, which allows an even more precise reading of working hours to be taken, as it communicates directly with the control unit.

For engines without common rail injection, Check Lite is available: a device that measures the engine’s vibrations to establish the maintenance intervals. Check Plus and Check Lite are available for purchase from November 11, 2020 and are not included in the discount offered by Kohler Engines Check App.

The app is free and now available for iOS and Android. See it at KohlerPower.com/CheckApp.