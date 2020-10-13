322 Oshkosh JLTVs For Belgian Military

Oshkosh Defense, LLC, an Oshkosh Corp. company, announced that the Belgium Ministry of Defence has awarded Oshkosh Defense a contract for 322 Oshkosh Defense Command and Liaison Vehicles (CLV) for the Belgium Defence Forces.

The Belgian CLV is the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) platform from Oshkosh equipped with Belgian communication systems. The JLTV is currently used by the U.S. military.

The JLTV is driven by a 6.6 L turbocharged diesel based on the GM Duramax engine with modifications by Gale Banks Engineering. The engine drives an Allison 2500SP six-speed automatic transmission and the vehicle also incorporates Oshkosh’s TAK-4i independent suspension.

“Oshkosh Defense is honored that Belgium has chosen to equip its armed forces with the Oshkosh CLV,” said John Bryant, executive vice president, Oshkosh Corp. and president, Oshkosh Defense. “The Oshkosh CLV offers Belgian soldiers the world’s most advanced light military vehicle, delivering next-generation levels of protection, off-road mobility, speed, transportability, and seamless operational and logistical interoperability with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies.”

Traditionally procured via foreign military sales, the Belgian procurement marks Oshkosh Defense’s first large direct commercial sale of a JLTV-based vehicle. Belgium joins the United States, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, Slovenia, and Montenegro in choosing this vehicle.

“The Belgian Defence opted for a worldwide competition in which “money for value” was the only criterion,” said Director Land Systems Colonel Filip De Varé. “The CLV will be integrated in the CaMo program, an international partnership between the French and Belgian land forces.”